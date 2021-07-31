Of new COVID-19 cases on Cape Cod, 74% have been among fully vaccinated people, according to a report issued Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Testing indicated the delta variant of the virus accounted for 90% of specimens from 133 patients, the report indicated.
New cases have been recorded in Barnstable County, particularly in Provincetown, this month. The CDC in its report said that 469 cases of COVID-19 have been associated with multiple summer events and large public gatherings in a town in Barnstable County.
“Persons with COVID-19 reported attending densely packed indoor and outdoor events at venues that included bars, restaurants, guest houses, and rental homes,” the report read.
Related Story: Jerome Adams to Newsmax – Breakthrough COVID Cases ‘Shocking News’
On July 3, the state Department of Public Health reported a 14-day average COVID-19 incidence of zero cases per 100,000 persons per day in residents of the town in Barnstable County. By July 17, that average increased to 177 cases per 100,000 persons per day.
Among the 469 cases in Massachusetts residents, 301 (87%) were male, with a median age of 42, the CDC said. Vaccines received by those with breakthrough infections were Pfizer-BioNTech (159; 46%), Moderna (131; 38%), and Janssen (56; 16%), the report indicated.
The most common signs or symptoms of those with breakthrough cases were cough, headache, sore throat, myalgia and fever.
Overall, 274 vaccinated patients with breakthrough infections were symptomatic. Among five patients who were hospitalized with the virus, four were fully vaccinated, the CDC said. No deaths were reported.
As of Friday, Provincetown Town Manager Alex Morse said there have been 220 cases among town residents, including 103 active cases. Of the total cases, 73% are among vaccinated individuals and 89% are men with a median age of 39.
The CDC suggested that jurisdictions consider prevention strategies like wearing masks in indoor public settings, particularly during large public gatherings.
“The delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 is highly transmissible,” the CDC report read, “vaccination is the most important strategy to prevent severe illness and death.”
New guidance from the CDC suggests that residents of Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes and Suffolk counties in Massachusetts should return to wearing masks indoors in public.
©2021 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit masslive.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
CDC,,,,the Center for Democrat Control. This sounds more like an isolated case where a truck load of the Vaccines designed to be kept in the deep freeze got thawed out by some inept, incompetent socailly depend government employee, who did not have the courage to admit he screwed up, and just let it get injected into the unsuspecting citizens who trusted government incompetence to do the right thing.
But but but.. The media is claiming “According to CDC stats”, 99% of all new covid cases are in UNVACINATED people..
Make it mandatory that all Democrats must wear masks permanently glued to their faces, using superglue.
WELD metal masks all around their heads.. WITH Only a one inch slit under their nose, and in front of their eyes for ventilation…
“Of new COVID-19 cases on Cape Cod, 74% have been among fully vaccinated people, according to a report issued Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
And you wonder why so many people are resisting getting the vaccine? We’re not as stupid as we may look out here.
With over 40% of the nation already having GOT the vaccine, it seems that they were right, in that YES THERE ARE THAT MANY STUPID people out there.
Maybe you are that Stupid.
“Overall, 274 vaccinated patients with breakthrough infections were symptomatic. Among five patients who were hospitalized with the virus,
four were fully vaccinated, the CDC said. No deaths were reported.”
“By July 17, that average increased to 177 cases per 100,000 persons per day.”
177 cases per 100,000 is less then .002%
More people catch colds and flu, more people get shot in the Democrat ruled Chicago everyday than .002% of 100,000
Continue to believe the lies coming out of the CDC at your own peril. Why can’t they just admit that they don’t know ANYTHING about these experimental biologic agents they call vaccines? If you took one of these EXPERIMENTAL BIOLOGIC AGENTS, congratulations, you are a lab rat, participating the the largest clinical trial in history.
Because like all Communists.. THEY CAN NEVER EVER admit they were wrong….
ITS NOT IN THEIR DNA to do that.
Now, are these commends by CDC TRUE or FALSE. Everything they do is to push their agendas .
Okay, the CDC in its report said that 469 cases of COVID-19 have been associated with multiple summer events and large public gatherings in a town in Barnstable County. So why leave out the most important number: OUT OF HOW MANY TOTAL WHO ATTENDED??? Makes a huge difference. 469 out of 5,000??? 469 out of 50,000??? 469 out of 500,000??? Nationwide the CDC stats show that vaccinated break-out infection cases are at 0.08% of the total vaccinated.
Maybe thats because begining back in May the CDC began only reporting breakthrough cases that result in hospitalization or death, leading one to believe that the actual number is much higher. They knew that if they reported the number of breakthrough cases honestly it would disprove their claim that the vaccine was 95% effective. Compare Britain for example who more honestly recently reported that upwards of 40% of new cases were in fact breakthrough cases in fully vaccinated individuals.
This makes perfect sense when you consider the vaccines lower the effectiveness of our natural immune system. So that means, if you get the virus and get over it (or hopefully get treated with Ivermectin) you’ll have a good immunity against it, but if you then take the vaccine, it will destroy that natural immunity (Which is far superior to the vaccines immunity) and then you’ll actually be more susceptible to the virus. Now we can understand why they’re pushing the vaccine… they want to infect everybody because they know it makes you more vulnerable… and isn’t that the way the Left has always wanted us? Vulnerable people are a lot easier to control and bully.
I think the vaccinated are shedding the variant.