President Donald Trump said on May 4 that he planned to appoint someone to be the new national security adviser within six months, and deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller could be selected for the role.

This comes in the wake of Mike Waltz’s exit from the position after Trump stated on May 1 that he was nominating Waltz to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as interim national security adviser.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said that a lot of people are interested in the national security adviser role, with Miller considered to be the top contender.

“Stephen Miller is at the top of the totem pole. I think he sort of indirectly already has that job,” he said. “Because he has a lot to say about a lot of things. He’s a very valued person in the administration, Stephen Miller.”

Miller was a senior adviser in Trump’s first term and has been a central figure in many of his policy decisions, focusing on illegal immigration and border security. He currently serves as Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security advisor.

When asked about Waltz’s departure from the role, Trump said that Waltz did not resign but was simply moved to another role, which he described as a “higher position.”

“I didn’t lose confidence in him,” Trump said. “He’s going to the United Nations. … To me, I think it’s personally, if I had a choice for myself, I’d rather have that job than the other.”

Waltz faced scrutiny following a March incident, where he accidentally added The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, to a Signal chat group in which several top administration officials discussed the renewed campaign of U.S. airstrikes against Houthi terrorists in Yemen.

Other Trump administration officials were allegedly in the Signal chat, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

The White House stated that no classified material was shared in the chat. In a March interview with Fox News, Waltz took full responsibility for the incident and denied knowing Goldberg personally.

Following Trump’s announcement of his nomination for the U.N. ambassador role, Waltz posted on social media that he is “deeply honored to continue my service to President Trump and our great nation.” His appointment to the U.N. will require approval from the Senate.

Vance said on May 1 that the change in Waltz’s role came because Waltz had fulfilled Trump’s hopes for the nominee: making reforms at the National Security Council and countering the influence of those who aren’t loyal to the Trump administration’s policy.

Trump had previously nominated Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) as his ambassador to the U.N., but she was ultimately withdrawn from consideration in March.

“We must be unified to accomplish our Mission, and Elise Stefanik has been a vital part of our efforts from the very beginning,” Trump stated. “With a very tight Majority, I don’t want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise’s seat.”

Stefanik told Fox News in March that she bowed out of the Senate confirmation process for the U.N. ambassador role because of the GOP’s slim margin in the House and alleged “corruption” in New York.

Joseph Lord and Jack Phillips contributed to this report.