Mayor Muriel Bowser announced this week she wants 170 more officers on the Metropolitan Police roll call. That request comes after the city council took a hatchet to the police budget last year — over Mayor Bowser’s objections — and now the murder rate has jumped 20% over a two-year span.
All totaled, the Metropolitan Police Budget was cut approximately $10 million last year.
New York City, Oakland, Baltimore and Los Angeles are among the other cities that are refunding the defunding because of out-of-control crime.
Randy Sutton of Law Enforcement News Network says you can’t just put that genie back in the bottle.
“It’s too little too late,” he tells One News Now. “You can’t just throw a little money at the problem and expect that it’s going to be solved.”
First of all, he explains, cities are going to have a hard time finding many candidates – let along qualified ones – to join the force. St, Louis, he says, scheduled a police test for recruits but nobody showed up.
“Not one person applied for the police department,” he says. “That’s a major bellwether.”
When you do find potential future police officers, they must pass the initial tests and background checks, then it’s off to the academy, he points out. Then there is field training with an experienced colleague and a probation period. Then they hit the streets to hopefully gain important experience.
Beyond the years of training and learning the dangerous streets, there is a newer problem many law enforcement officers are learning about: police-hating, criminal-defending district attorneys who are winking at many crimes and letting criminals go unpunished.
“Radical district attorneys like Gascon in Los Angeles, Boudin in San Francisco and Kim Foxx in Chicago,” Sutton warns, “they’re basically letting people go.”
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
The communist Democrat politicians, tying the hands of the police, not allowing the police to do their jobs, not prosecuting criminals, politicians condoning physical abuse of police officers and politicians releasing criminals from prison. Under these circumstances, who in their right mind will want to be a police officer?
The D.C. Democrat naked apes have now become the naked prey of their own created hideous D.C. hunting grounds, while the entire city becomes the island of the “LORD of the flies” run by a group of socially miseducated schoolboys, now stranded alone on their own created desert island of the lost, where no adults in blue are left to keep them from degenerating into the bestiality that always appears when adult self-control and the ability of self-governance is abandoned in favor of the immediate gratification. Pay me a little now, or pay me a lot later. Later is now for the Democrats of D.C. Only a return of the adults can save them from total destruction.
Naked Ape – “A human being, referring to the fact that humans are the only primates not entirely covered in hair. The phrase comes from zoologist Desmond Morris’s 1967 book The Naked Ape.”,,,,has nothing to do with race.
Lord of the FLies – Lord of the Flies is a 1954 novel by Nobel Prize-winning British author William Golding. The book focuses on a group of British boys stranded on an uninhabited island and their disastrous attempt to govern themselves.”
To Democrats it does not matter if “naked apes” does not imply anything to do with the race of the humans.
The dishonorable, dishonest, disgusting, unethical, immoral Democrats will make something up so that it is racist.
To Democrats, Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant,
If the Democrats do not WANT to believe them.
Democrats will just make up their own Truth, Facts, Reality or History to fit what they WANT to believe or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time.
I would love to see 100% of the remaining police resign. Then the mayor can respond to crimes with unarmed social workers.
I’d love to see ALL THEIR PRIVATE SECURITY resign as well!
“Beyond the years of training and learning the dangerous streets, there is a newer problem many law enforcement officers are learning about: police-hating, criminal-defending district attorneys who are winking at many crimes and letting criminals go unpunished.”
It took a while, but the truth finally hit home, huh Libs? After the way police have been maligned, the increased risks they now face, everything they do is being viewed under a microscope—and you think people are going to line up now wanting to become police officers? I hope the damage that has been done can be undone, but it is certainly understandable that existing, as well as prospective, police officers need strong assurance that lessons have been learned and that they will have ongoing support and respect.
Exactamundo. YOU reap what you sow.. THEY have been marginalizing and bashing on cops for years. i am surprised though, it took THIS LONG before the LACK OF COPS started biting these hack politicians in the butt..