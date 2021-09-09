Tripwire Interactive CEO John Gibson was fired from the video game company for being pro-life. Gibson didn’t riot or loot or protest or assault anyone. He simply made a pro-life post on social media. The cancel culture swarmed in, and leftwing corporate wokeness rendered their judgment.

If you are a woke, radical leftist, you can pretty much post anything on social media, and nothing will happen to you. You certainly won’t be fired for it. If you express a conservative viewpoint, however, you job could be on the line.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs a new election bill into law, and the Democrats are screaming Jim Crow. Plus, Jen Psaki and Joe Biden continue to ignore the problems in Afghanistan.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel