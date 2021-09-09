Tripwire Interactive CEO John Gibson was fired from the video game company for being pro-life. Gibson didn’t riot or loot or protest or assault anyone. He simply made a pro-life post on social media. The cancel culture swarmed in, and leftwing corporate wokeness rendered their judgment.
If you are a woke, radical leftist, you can pretty much post anything on social media, and nothing will happen to you. You certainly won’t be fired for it. If you express a conservative viewpoint, however, you job could be on the line.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs a new election bill into law, and the Democrats are screaming Jim Crow. Plus, Jen Psaki and Joe Biden continue to ignore the problems in Afghanistan.
And this will continue until conservatives push back. Weak and spineless gets you nothing. Looking at you Republican Establishment.
Boycott Tripwire. And send them lots of hate mail.
The “Socialist Democrat Party State” political officers, Gestapo, Woke and Cancel Culture are just getting started.
You will obey, be loyal and support the “Socialist Democrat Party State” or you will be classified as
“Enemies of the State”.
24 Aug. 2020 – Monday on MSNBC’s “Live,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)
referred to President Donald Trump and his Republican supporters as
“domestic enemies” and “enemies of the State”.
Confucius say “Know thy audience.” Odds are if you are in the net world in games and kids things, your audience is left of Lenin. They generally have no responsibilities so they can afford it.