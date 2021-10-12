There’s a new chant sweeping the nation, and it’s causing big frustration for Joe Biden, the Democrats, and the media. In an effort to cover up chants of “F*** Joe Biden,” a NASCAR reporter recently said the people were chanting, “Let’s Go Brandon.” Now, the phrase has gone viral!

Joe Biden’s approval ratings continue to sink. He’s failing on Afghanistan, the economy, the border crisis, and everything else. His “build back better” agenda hasn’t gone anywhere, and now, when Biden turns on the television, he’s likely going to hear: Let’s Go Brandon!

California has a new gender-neutral law for businesses. Plus, even though Mitch McConnell caved, the Democrats are still in disarray.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel