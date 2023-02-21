Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine… not to visit our troops (because we have none there)… but instead to pledge even more money to the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. This time, Biden is dropping $500 million on top of the billions already spent.

The White House is billing this trip to meet Ukrainian President Zelenskyy as a “bold move.” But what’s so bold about it. By escalating the tensions, China is coming out even stronger on Russia’s side.

The Chinese spy balloon was actually spying when it traveled across America. Plus, Democrat John Fetterman is back in the hospital, this time for weeks.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

