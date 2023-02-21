Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine… not to visit our troops (because we have none there)… but instead to pledge even more money to the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. This time, Biden is dropping $500 million on top of the billions already spent.
The White House is billing this trip to meet Ukrainian President Zelenskyy as a “bold move.” But what’s so bold about it. By escalating the tensions, China is coming out even stronger on Russia’s side.
The Chinese spy balloon was actually spying when it traveled across America. Plus, Democrat John Fetterman is back in the hospital, this time for weeks.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Well, SOB—didn’t even have to fire a prosecutor to get the money.
Just another Biden Quid Quo Pro,,,,”,I’ll give you the weapons, if you continue to cover Hunter’s and my former illegal Ukrainian laundered Money. By the way I’ll take my payoff10% of the weapons now in Cash, back home on Air Force One to avoid the Customs, IRS finding out, and leave no bank record trails so nobody finds out, lest I have to payoff some more Judges and former FBI fops to again cover my sagging shaggy six.”
Money is no problem for the Babbling Biden Administration…..
As long as it’s being spent on anything and anyone except the U.S. Taxpayer.
Our own country is being invaded on a daily basis from the North, South, and by sea, but it’s more important for Biden to guarantee the “Territorial Integrity” of other countries, and to hire 86,000 Tax Inspectors to wring every nickel out of working Americans than to secure our own borders.
