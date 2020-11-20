Jumping the gun before the official winner of the 2020 presidential election is announced, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden vowed that if he takes office in January, he will reverse the pro-life policies President Donald Trump put in place.

“[Biden will] reverse Trump actions on abortion and reproductive health care, including reversing the Mexico City Policy – restoring funding to Planned Parenthood and contraceptive coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA),” a document revealed by Biden’s team listing off the vice president’s “Early Executive Actions” declared.

This announcement under the document’s Health Care section is just one of many highlighted in the presumed Biden administration’s radical left agenda, according to Life News.

Dems tout culture of death, GOP touts culture of life

If elected, Biden would essentially end the Mexico City Policy that former President Ronald Reagan signed into law back in 1984, which prohibits non-foreign governmental agencies from using U.S. taxpayer money to “perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning,” according to The Christian Post.

For decades, it has been a consistent trend for Democratic presidents to kill the lifesaving policy, and for Republican presidents to give it new life.

“Like Biden, past Democratic presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama opposed the Mexico City Policy, and they both rescinded the order during the start of their first terms,” Christianheadlines.com reported. “Republican President George W. Bush, however, reinstated the policy when he took office in 2001. President Trump likewise reinstated the policy at the start of his administration in 2017.”

During the last four years, Trump has lived up to his reputation of being the most pro-life president in U.S. history.

“In September, the Trump administration sought to expand the policy even further by applying it to all contracts and subcontracts that provide global health funding, [with] the Kaiser Family Foundation report[ing] that ‘40% of global health funding obligated to prime recipients in recent years was provided through contracts,” the report added. “In 2019, the ‘Protect Life’ rule was introduced by the Trump administration, banning ‘the use of Title X funds to perform, promote, refer for, or support abortion as a method of family planning.’”

Planned Parenthood back in business with Biden … if elected

It was noted that the world’s (and America’s) largest abortion provider, Planned Parenthood, pulled out of the Title X program so it would not have to abide by the Protect Life rule, but according to document revealed by the presumptuous “Biden administration agenda,” Biden will restore Planned Parenthood’s federal funding – effectively reversing the Protect Life rule.

But that’s not all: if fraudulent votes remain counted in Biden’s favor and he assumes the presidency in January, religious employers will be compelled under his plan to reinstate Obamacare’s contraceptive coverage that forces them to pay for employees’ birth control against their sincerely held religious beliefs – a violation of their religious freedom guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.

