New York Times editorial board member and MSNBC contributor Mara Gay has a big problem with patriotic Americans. In a recent interview, Gay said she was “disturbed” when she saw people in pickup trucks waving American flags. Gay thinks waving the American flag is a symbol of “whiteness” and not a show of patriotism.
Mara Gay certainly has a problem with both the American flag and Trump supporters, but the New York Times came to her defense anyway. The Times issued a statement saying Gay’s comments were “taken out of context.”
Joe Biden brings “birthing people” into the federal budget. Plus, Kamala Harris admits she hasn’t visited the border but hasn’t visited Europe either.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
” Gay said she was “disturbed” when she saw people in pickup trucks waving American flags. Gay thinks waving the American flag is a symbol of “whiteness”.
What does this tell you about the self-righteous, self-serving, hateful character of the Democrat Party and its supporters.
No one needs to make any accusations or accuse any Liberal Democrat of any charges or immorality because they themselves openly flaunt their dishonorable, traitorous, hateful, perverted behavior, crimes and disgraceful character. 👿
Romans 1:32
Although they know God’s righteous decree that those who do such things deserve death, they not only continue to do these very things but also approve of those who practice them.
EVER since we started seeing this nonsense, of AMERICANS being told “You can’t fly YOUR OWN NATIONS flag, cause it may offend XYZ immigrant group”, i have felt, that ALL WHO HATE the flag, foreigners AND citizens, should just LEAVE to a nation, where they LOVE the flag.. THEN HAND IN THEIr citizenship.
I wonder which nation’s flag would not upset this disgusting, whining leftist fool. I bet she respects the flags of Communist China, North Korea, Iran or even the ISIS flag. She is a pathetic excuse for an American.
I’d bet on her not having a clue what other countries flags look like.
ANd we should make that “Love it or get the hell out’, mandatory… HATE OUR FLAG. Hate our anthem, then LEAVE!
If she hates my flag then she can leave . She knows where Africa is. No one is making her stay here GET
Amen.Don’t let the door hit you in the butt as you leave for somewhere else.
hell, most here, will help her PACK if she needs the assistance..
The BLM flag Disturbed and Disgusting most Americans.
THE THOUSANDS THAT FOUGHT AND DIED IN NAM, WERE NOT ALLOWED TO RAISE THE AMERICAN FLAG ON VIETAMESE SOIL.!!!!!AND NOW THIS LIBERAL UNPATRIOTIC EXCUSE GETS UPSET WHEN SHE SEES SOME GOOD-OLDE PATRIOTIC BOYS SHOWING THEIR PATRITISM BY WAVING OLDE GLORY FROM AN AMERICAN PU. SHAME SHAME SHAME. LADY YOU NEED TO GO FAR FAR AWAY!!!! JOE WERNLI A TRUE AMERICAN FLAG RAISER AND WAVER
I was wondering if there is a “Mr. Gay”? Can you imagine living with something that is this mentally disturbed? It makes one cringe.
According to what bio on her i can find, she’s single.. AND I WONDER IF THIS is partly why!
What a sourpuss to be named Gay! She apparently has a white mother. Why do biracials like Obama and her go so overboard for black that they’re racist against whites including their own family members? Obama threw the white grandmother who raised him under the bus unlike his alcoholic father who abandoned him but got a book in his honor “Dreams of my Father”. In the interests of honesty it should have been titled “Dreams of my MARXIST Father”.
Makes you wonder, how PROUD her parent(s) are of this cretin.
Mara—you’re just disturbed. See a shrink—a patriotic one.
Mara Gay, move out of the country, since you have a problem with our flag. Go live in communist North Korea, as North Korea will be a fitting communist country for you woke psychiatric cases.
And hand in your US Citizenship, when you leave!
Obviously this “journalist” would have been very uncomfortable on the shores of Normandy on June 6, 1944 watching all the approaching US ships, planes, equipment and troops bearing the US flag. She apparently would have preferred the comfort and “peace” of the swastika which symbolized who was ruling over that area.