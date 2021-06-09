New York Times editorial board member and MSNBC contributor Mara Gay has a big problem with patriotic Americans. In a recent interview, Gay said she was “disturbed” when she saw people in pickup trucks waving American flags. Gay thinks waving the American flag is a symbol of “whiteness” and not a show of patriotism.

Mara Gay certainly has a problem with both the American flag and Trump supporters, but the New York Times came to her defense anyway. The Times issued a statement saying Gay’s comments were “taken out of context.”

Joe Biden brings “birthing people” into the federal budget. Plus, Kamala Harris admits she hasn’t visited the border but hasn’t visited Europe either.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

