Did Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey get played for a chump by President Trump? Twitter is now fact-checking President Trump using leftwing radicals like Yoel Roth, but Trump fired back with an executive order aimed squarely at Twitter and social media giants over anti-conservative bias. What will happen to free speech? Is Twitter biased against conservatives? Did Jack Dorsey just get played?
NBC News makes a contribution to fake news with a misleading story about conservative judges. Plus, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo actually blames the nursing homes for following his executive order.
“What will happen to free speech? Is Twitter biased against conservatives?”
These are of course important questions, but it goes deeper than this. Is Twitter a publisher or a provider?
If they’re a provider then they don’t need to be censoring, editing, banning, shadow-banning, or otherwise intruding on what anyone says ever. I can call someone right now on the phone and say the most vile, offensive, divisive statements I can think of. The phone company won’t ban me. They’re a provider.
If Twitter is an editor, then that makes them legally responsible for every bad thing anyone says in every single tweet there is. That’s millions or billions of tweets. That means they need to hire legions of moderators to check every last tweet for “harmful content” or face being sued by Mary Lipinski of Perth Amboy, NJ for getting offended.
There’s a law protecting providers from being sued. Twitter keeps proving it’s not a provider, and does not deserve the legal protections as such.
Good on Trump. Next, he needs to make the case that the Media is not the same as a Free Press, and doesn’t deserve the special protections of the 1st Amendment. Long overdue.