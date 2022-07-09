The Biden administration admitted Friday that Texas Border Patrol agents were falsely accused of “whipping” Haitian migrants last year — but still referred four agents for discipline in connection with the viral incident from September 2021.
“It’s clear from the from the investigation that decisions made by some of the agencies leadership, and the lack of appropriate policies and training all contributed to the incident,” CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus told reporters. “But there is no justification for the actions of some of our personnel, including unprofessional and deeply offensive conduct.”
US Border Patrol agents try to stop Haitian migrants entering an encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande in Del Rio, Texas.
US says it will ramp up deportation flights for migrants flooding into Del Rio as authorities scramble to alleviate a burgeoning crisis
EXCLUSIVE: Here Are The Biden Admin‘s Proposed Charges Against Border Agents Accused Of ‘Whipping’ Migrants
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has proposed two charges against the Border Patrol agents involved in the alleged “whipping” of migrants in Del Rio, Texas, according to documents obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
The first charge is for “poor judgment” for instructing noncitizens “to go back to Mexico, or words to that effect,” while the second is for “unsafe conduct” for maneuvering the agent’s horse “in a way that caused a noncitizen to fall backward into the Rio Grande River … thereby compromising the safety of the noncitizen, yourself, and your horse.”
