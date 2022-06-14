Gas prices just set a record high for a gallon of gas. Inflation is out of control. Yet, while attending a Beverly Hills fundraiser, Joe Biden decided to mock gun owners. Is it any wonder why Biden’s approval ratings continue to drop?

Americans are concerned about high gas prices and inflation, but Biden continues to appear clueless. He has no solutions, but he’s quick to point fingers either at former President Trump or Putin.

Inflation and gas prices are skyrocketing with no end in sight. Plus, the assassination attempt on Justice Brett Kavanaugh gets ignored by leftwing media.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

