To claim Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi covet having President Joe Biden nominate one of their leftist minions to the Supreme Court is an understatement. But there is a problem: There are no openings on the Court. The only way radical-left Democrats will get their wish concerning a Supreme Court appointment is if one of the sitting justices resigns or dies. This raises an interesting question: Do Democrats want to see conservative justices murdered?

Normally, this would sound like an absurd question, but when you consider Schumer’s diatribe on the steps of the Supreme Court threatening conservative justices, Nancy Pelosi’s foot dragging on providing security and Biden’s refusal to enforce Title 18, Section 1507 of the U.S. Code, the question becomes valid. This law reads in part: “Whoever, with the intent of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court officer, in the discharge of his duty, pickets or parades in a or near a building housing a court of the United States, or in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer … shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both.” So why have there been no arrests?

Pelosi has repeatedly claimed Donald Trump’s encouragement of peaceful protests amounted to inciting violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. However, to date she has said nothing about Schumer’s attempt in March 2020 to incite violence against conservative justices who appear to be leaning toward overturning Roe v. Wade.

Schumer’s threatening words shouted from the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court were: “I want to tell you, Gorsuch; I want to tell you, Kavanaugh: You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.” If Schumer wanted to incite violence, he has achieved his goal.

Loud, threatening mobs of angry pro-abortion protestors immediately descended on the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices. These protestors are violating federal law and should be arrested, but Biden has persistently refused to enforce the law and provide security for the justices and their families. Then, on Wednesday, June 8, Schumer’s threat, “you will pay the price” and “you won’t know what hit you,” bore fruit when an armed man was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

When arrested, Nicholas Roske of Simi Valley, California, was armed with a gun and a knife. He was also carrying plastic ties to bind the hands of his victims. His apparent intention was to break into Kavanaugh’s home and kill him. Did this near tragedy cause Biden to man up and do his job as president? No. Instead of sending federal law enforcement officers to arrest the mobs illegally protesting outside the justices’ homes, he issued a pathetically weak statement condemning violence. Our question for the president is this: If you condemn the violence being visited upon Supreme Court justices, why don’t you do something about it? Enforcing the laws of the land is, after all, your job.

In our new book, “Tragic Consequences: The Price America is Paying for Rejecting God and How to Reclaim Our Culture for Christ” (available at major booksellers), we explain how easily protests can become violent. More importantly, we warn of the potentially tragic consequences of stirring up mentally imbalanced people like Roske who might interpret the words of a high-level official like Schumer as permission to act on their disturbed impulses. Shame on Schumer. He almost got his wish.

Oliver L. North is a combat-decorated U.S. Marine, founder and CEO of Fidelis Publishing and Fidelis Media. Find out more about him at www.olivernorth.com. David Goetsch is a Marine Corps veteran, member of the Florida Veterans Hall of Fame, professor of business, and Christian counselor. Find out more about him at www.david-goetsch.com. Their new book “Tragic Consequences” is available at www.faithfultext.com.