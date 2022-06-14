To claim Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi covet having President Joe Biden nominate one of their leftist minions to the Supreme Court is an understatement. But there is a problem: There are no openings on the Court. The only way radical-left Democrats will get their wish concerning a Supreme Court appointment is if one of the sitting justices resigns or dies. This raises an interesting question: Do Democrats want to see conservative justices murdered?
Normally, this would sound like an absurd question, but when you consider Schumer’s diatribe on the steps of the Supreme Court threatening conservative justices, Nancy Pelosi’s foot dragging on providing security and Biden’s refusal to enforce Title 18, Section 1507 of the U.S. Code, the question becomes valid. This law reads in part: “Whoever, with the intent of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court officer, in the discharge of his duty, pickets or parades in a or near a building housing a court of the United States, or in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer … shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both.” So why have there been no arrests?
Pelosi has repeatedly claimed Donald Trump’s encouragement of peaceful protests amounted to inciting violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. However, to date she has said nothing about Schumer’s attempt in March 2020 to incite violence against conservative justices who appear to be leaning toward overturning Roe v. Wade.
Schumer’s threatening words shouted from the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court were: “I want to tell you, Gorsuch; I want to tell you, Kavanaugh: You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.” If Schumer wanted to incite violence, he has achieved his goal.
Loud, threatening mobs of angry pro-abortion protestors immediately descended on the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices. These protestors are violating federal law and should be arrested, but Biden has persistently refused to enforce the law and provide security for the justices and their families. Then, on Wednesday, June 8, Schumer’s threat, “you will pay the price” and “you won’t know what hit you,” bore fruit when an armed man was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home in Chevy Chase, Maryland.
When arrested, Nicholas Roske of Simi Valley, California, was armed with a gun and a knife. He was also carrying plastic ties to bind the hands of his victims. His apparent intention was to break into Kavanaugh’s home and kill him. Did this near tragedy cause Biden to man up and do his job as president? No. Instead of sending federal law enforcement officers to arrest the mobs illegally protesting outside the justices’ homes, he issued a pathetically weak statement condemning violence. Our question for the president is this: If you condemn the violence being visited upon Supreme Court justices, why don’t you do something about it? Enforcing the laws of the land is, after all, your job.
In our new book, “Tragic Consequences: The Price America is Paying for Rejecting God and How to Reclaim Our Culture for Christ” (available at major booksellers), we explain how easily protests can become violent. More importantly, we warn of the potentially tragic consequences of stirring up mentally imbalanced people like Roske who might interpret the words of a high-level official like Schumer as permission to act on their disturbed impulses. Shame on Schumer. He almost got his wish.
The treachery of the treasonous, socialist Democrat Party know no bounds.
“Do Democrats want to see conservative justices murdered?” The answer is an obvious and resounding YES! To seculars, the ends always justify the means up to and including murder, which always follows secular socialists who view the innocent loves of others as mere pawns to be sacrificed to elevate themselves on political chessboards of life to become Queens. Dispatching over 60 million aborted American innocents is no small tell as to the lengths their depravity can go for power. History of extreme failed secular socialists like Hitler, Stalin, Mao and others who sacrificed the lives of millions of others to promote their political deity would make one think the human species would never go there again, especially in an American land of free choice. But most of us today never thought to live to see the day of American street riots where defunded police become the bad guys, and gasoline goes to $5-6 a gallon, while innocent Presidents get fake impeached twice while in office and investigated by clown panels when out of office as the economy craters and millions of illegal law breakers are allowed to enter unimpeded.
Would that surprise anybody, seriously? Recall how nonchalant they were when Steve Scalise got shot.
Remember how Obama tried to bum-rush that nasty little TOAD Merrick Garland onto the Court before Scalia was even COLD, after Obama had Scalia MURDERED to commit a “coup by Supreme Court” and change the balance of the Court by replacing Scalia with one of his hand-picked minions? Obama got away with THAT, so it is only natural for the conniving Demmunists to try the SAME trick again–except on a grander scale of more than ONE murdered Justice–to get their way!
Democrat politicians show no sense of civility or deportment as their official positions might indicate, rather they show the same qualities rampant within BLM and ANTIFA, the willingness to use whatever means by hook or crook to advance their goals. Having tacitly and not so tacitly given their imprimitur to the riots and the rioters that exemplify the means by which the left means of forever alter our government and society such a heinous concept is not without possibility considering the confrontational manners of many elected liberals!
I don’t know if I would go so far as to say that Democrats actually want conservative justices to be murdered, but I’m sure that they wouldn’t be upset if one was. If we were to lose another justice with biden in the WH, naturally he would nominate another far left liberal to the courts. With the one they have coming on board in a couple of months, that would shift the court to the left. But no, with the exception of some of the most left leaning radical Democrats, I don’t think they want to see a SC justice murdered, but on the other hand I don’t think they would shed any tears if one was (OK, maybe a few fake crocodile tears and fake patriotic expressions of regret, accompanied with a lot of cheers and partying).
The main reason I think they won’t provide protection is that Pelosi wants to continue with the intimidation factor in the possible decision to rule against Roe v Wade. This continues to put pressure on the justices possibly resulting in a change of vote, but it also continues to support the protestors in front of the justices house. It’s already illegal, but if Democrats were to vote for security for the justices, it might force them to stop the protesting, something they don’t want to do.
I don’t know if I would go so far as to say that Democrats actually want conservative justices to be murdered,
I think that is so naive but I don’t want to be too hard on you because a few years ago I might have said the same. I would ask if you saw and heard what Chuck Schumer said 2 years ago in front of the Supreme Court building? Surely you must have missed it so here are his words:
“I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price,” Schumer, who was then minority leader, said at the time. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”
This man was not a nameless Democrat at a protest march, he was the chosen minority leader of the Senate at the time. Now he is their majority leader.
It is very foolish not to believe these people when they stand up and tell you what they are.
Also, have you listened to and seen the women in the streets fighting for the right to kill their own babies? I used to believe that women were the kinder and gentler gender and some still are. But, America has raised a few generations of women who are blood thirsty raving maniacs. Do you doubt it?
If they succeed in killing off a Conservative Justice, they would not NEED the “intimidation factor.” When a Justice dies after voting on a pending case–which has very likely already happened with Roe V. Wade–the dead Justice’s votes are THROWN OUT, and they REVOTE after a replacement is confirmed and seated. All they have to do is get rid of ONE Conservative Justice to eliminate his/her votes, and voila! Roe V. Wade will be upheld, AND they will have changed the balance of the Court to favor the Leftist LOONS.
Yes, they do want to kill the conservative justices. But only when a dumb dem is the president. They want to replace the court that way.
“Do Democrats want conservative justices to be murdered?”
The necessity of asking the question seems to me to be its’ own answer.
But yes they do. Liberals hate and despise anyone and anything that’s good for the simple reason that their father the devils hates and despises anyone and anything that’s good.
Besides that, those Justices are in their WAY. If they tried to “pack” the Court by adding Justices, they would likely face a LOT of opposition and be unable to get it done. But if they KILL a couple of Conservatives, the GUTLESS Republicans would not only not do anything about it, but the “go along to get along” COWARDS would vote to CONFIRM whatever complicit Leftist LOON BiDUM appointed to take his/her place. BONUS: in addition to packing the Court in their favor, when a Justice DIES after voting on a pending case–which has likely already HAPPENED on Roe V. Wade–his/her votes are THROWN OUT, and they will REVOTE after his/her replacement is appointed, confirmed, and seated on the Court, so they could not ONLY change the ideological balance of the Court, but could STOP Roe V. Wade from being overturned. Given how much they want BOTH those things, they absolutely DO want Conservative Justices to be killed!
Well, DUH, I’ve been saying this ever since they published the home address of Conservative Justices and ENCOURAGED their nut-case followers to commit a FELONY by parading around “protesting” in front of their homes, threatening their kids, etc. That little TOAD Merrick Garland REFUSES to enforce the law these “protesters” are breaking, and the Demmunist-controlled House and Senate REFUSE to pass the bill to provide heightened security for the Justices. Just think about it–if a couple of these Conservative Justices are MURDERED by their nasty little pets, BiDUM can appoint MORE Leftist LOON Justices who will rule however the conniving Demmunists WANT them to rule–just the way Merrick Garland is only administering the “justice” the conniving Demmunists wants in his position as AG–and WOULD have done if he had managed to SLITHER onto the Supreme Court after Obama had Scalia MURDERED to create a “vacancy” for Garland. It’s a win-win for the Dems–they can change the balance of the Court AND likely prevent Roe v. Wade from being overturned. And yes, they ARE that conniving and amoral when it comes to getting what they want!