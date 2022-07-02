Joe Biden’s approval ratings keep sinking, and Americans’ sentiments about the direction of the country are falling as well. A new poll shows for the first time, more Americans are not proud of their country. What can be done to turn things around?

With inflation, gas prices, the border crisis, rising crime, Joe Biden has shown he can’t lead. The woke radical left are trying to drive this country into the ground. We now see their idea of “build back better,” and the American people don’t want any part of it.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez goes off on Justice Clarence Thomas and the filibuster. Plus, the Supreme Court had an incredible week.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

