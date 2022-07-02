Joe Biden’s approval ratings keep sinking, and Americans’ sentiments about the direction of the country are falling as well. A new poll shows for the first time, more Americans are not proud of their country. What can be done to turn things around?
With inflation, gas prices, the border crisis, rising crime, Joe Biden has shown he can’t lead. The woke radical left are trying to drive this country into the ground. We now see their idea of “build back better,” and the American people don’t want any part of it.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez goes off on Justice Clarence Thomas and the filibuster. Plus, the Supreme Court had an incredible week.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
I’m proud of America and proud to be an American.
Babbling Biden’s America??
Hell, no.
I do not believe that the members of the Democrat Party, their Operatives,, the Propaganda Press and the Useful Idiots that vote for them are Americans! They are, in fact, Subversives and the Enemy of America and Prove it Everyday! It is obvious that they are following the methods spelled out in the Marxist Communist Playbook on How to Take Over a Country….Ours! Crisis after Crisis with No End in Sight, the “list” is long and disgusting. They have No Redeeming Qualities and must never again be in “control” of Our Government.
I do wonder, if they asked the poll “ARE you proud of america, and where our govt is TAKING IT”, vice just “are you proud of america”, what the difference in answers would have been.
If American pride go’eth before the fall, Democrats are ripe for a beating.
I am proud of America.
I have nothing but contempt for Biden and his entire administration. Getting every last one of them out of office is exactly what this country needs right now.
I am proud of America and being a American.
I am not very proud of some of our citizens character, But we do live in a free country.
“I have nothing but contempt for Biden and his entire administration.
Getting every last one of them out of office is exactly what this country needs right now.”
This treasonous, hateful, destructive, immoral, socialist Democrat Party and their corrupt, demented puppet president has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
I have nothing but utter contempt, not just for biden and everyone in his admin, but all those Courts, who LEFT US WITH HIM, by refusing to see any of the OBVIOUS EVIDENCE of voter fraud.
Are you proud of Biden’s America?
Brandon’s communism has nothing to do with America.