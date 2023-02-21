If you want to know what disenfranchised America looks like, look no further than East Palestine, Ohio.
Poor, sick, forgotten. Left out, powerless, helpless.
While the liberal elite sip champagne at climate fundraisers in LA and DC and New York City, in East Palestine, the terrified residents stock up on bottled water for their kids.
The Biden administration tells them the water and air is fine, don’t worry about it. But it smells bad outside. And it’s not only the water that doesn’t pass the smell test.
The people of East Palestine don’t trust the government.
Imagine being trapped by poverty, unable to afford a hotel and having to lose sleep over your child getting cancer or your pets dying.
And Joe Biden is in Kyiv.
Democrats have learned nothing from 2016.
These are the Deplorables.
And they won’t forget. No matter who the Democrats find for a nominee.
It’s why Donald Trump — who is scheduled to visit East Palestine this week – is beating Biden and Kamala Harris in the polls, to the disbelief of Democrats everywhere.
Politicians not caring about the disenfranchised – and that includes minority communities – has been going on for decades, but the gap between elected officials and the ordinary person struggling to survive is growing.
Biden, who likes to think he can connect with the average person by saying “buddy” and “pal” a lot, has not come anywhere near East Palestine or declared a federal disaster since the train derailment more than two weeks ago, spilling toxic chemicals into the ground, water and air. Neither has Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who would rather be doing CNN interviews or hobnobbing with the rich and famous than getting his hands dirty.
Buttigieg had been considered a possible presidential contender in 2024 but he can kiss those hopes goodbye now.
Biden made a “secret” visit to Ukraine rather than go to Ohio, showing where his priorities lie, and enraging his critics.
How will ordinary people react to Biden ignoring them? We’ll find out next year.
And it’s not just Biden and Democrats who aren’t in touch with the average person. Some Republican lawmakers talk a big game but are clueless when they vote to cut benefits and programs for the poor.
Our political leadership in Massachusetts is even worse. Democrats who meet in secret with no accountability or transparency vote to give themselves big pay raises and eliminate term limits, and were forced only by a state law to give voters a tax cut. It was so painful they are now going about dismantling that law.
The good news for the Deplorables across the country is that they can still vote.
©2023 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit at bostonherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
The people of East Palestine don’t trust the government.
People in the U.S. and across the world DO NOT trust, believe or respect this treasonous, destructive, lying, unethical, immoral Socialist Democrat Party or their corrupt puppet president Joe Biden administration.
Why?
This treasonous, dishonest, destructive, immoral, demonic, socialist Democrat Party and their Democrat RINOs revolves around and its philosophy is based on Total Control, Hate, Lies, Cons, Deceptions, Immorality and the lack of Integrity, Ethics or Honor.
“Biden Ignores The ‘Deplorables’ In East Palestine At His Own Risk”
This today is another example of the Hate that the disgraceful Democrats feelings for all of us who do not bow down and support the treasonous, woke, socialist Democrat Party cult.
When running for president Hillary said “You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right? The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic — you name it.”
Biden made a “secret” visit to Ukraine rather than go to Ohio, showing where his priorities lie, and enraging his critics.
Let’s hope the American people remember and vote accordingly.
Yes, Americans will remember that Joe and Pete were no where to be seen as the disaster in East Palestine unfolds and deepens. The question is will it matter? Will the Democrat powers that be do the same stealing of votes that led them to ‘win’ in 2020? It is likely and whether the American voters will have a chance to beat THAT is the big question.
We have 49 other states with 300+ million citizens. Screw the fed. We are in this together. Call it civil war, I don’t really care, but this is what it has boiled down to. It’s time the FIGHT! I won’t apologize, I’m sick and tired of these idiots.