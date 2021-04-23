The NBA’s “ambassador of woke” — Lebron James — is under fire for targeting a police officer following the officer’s intervention in a knife attack. The officer killed Ma’Khia Bryant as she was about to stab a teenage girl. James posted a picture of the officer with the words “YOU’RE NEXT.”

Maxine Waters incited violence as America waited for the Derek Chauvin verdict in the George Floyd trial. Now, Lebron James takes the incitement to a new level. James has endangered the life of this police officer. What is Twitter going to do? What is the NBA going to do?

Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats voted to make Washington, DC a state. Plus, Squad members like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continue to support defunding the police, while they get private security.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel