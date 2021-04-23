The NBA’s “ambassador of woke” — Lebron James — is under fire for targeting a police officer following the officer’s intervention in a knife attack. The officer killed Ma’Khia Bryant as she was about to stab a teenage girl. James posted a picture of the officer with the words “YOU’RE NEXT.”
Maxine Waters incited violence as America waited for the Derek Chauvin verdict in the George Floyd trial. Now, Lebron James takes the incitement to a new level. James has endangered the life of this police officer. What is Twitter going to do? What is the NBA going to do?
Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats voted to make Washington, DC a state. Plus, Squad members like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continue to support defunding the police, while they get private security.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Lebron James targeting an innocent police officer, who saved a young girls life. The NBA and twitter are silent, because they support this “wokeness” and the violence that comes with it. Like Jason Whitlock said, Lebron is a racist. Move Lebron to China permanently, with his big Nike Contract and Lebron can see the slave labor that makes the Nike shoes and clothes. Talk about enslaving people (communist China), right Lebron and right Nike?
AND Twitter STILL fails to call him out, for his outright THREAT to the cop.
I HOPE ALL armed security he has, LEAVES HIS SORRY BUTT.
Black Lives Matter advocate Black Supremacy with the help of the WOKE NFL, NBA ,Sports Moguls, rotten Cergy, with help from DEM legislation, and DEM appointed Supreme Court Injustices.
Now Look Black and White Supremists with the help of all venues of the media both black , white with Dem Party Legislation , and DEM appointed Judges are dividing then destroying our civilization. Look at the WOKE school textbooks written by whites. Why is the Black pregnant woman who’s house George Floyd invaded threatening her child not interviewed ?
This is what the Godly man Martin Luther King ,JR .had to say about Black Supremacy,” Black supremacy is as dangerous as white supremacy, and GOD is not interested merely in the freedom of black men, brown men , yellow men,( mankind). GOD is interested in the freedom of the whole human race…”
Martin was killed because a group in our society believed some lives matter more than others.
So, Lebron—the Al Sharpton of basketball—you seriously wonder why there is so much tension between Blacks and the police? You need to disassociate yourself from the Democrat Party and stop buying into their damnable lies about “systemic racism” and wake up to the cold hard facts that the Left is brainwashing and propagandizing Blacks in particular into believing that Whites and the police are the arch enemies of Blacks, They have partnered with Social Media to promote distortions that are far removed from day-to-day reality. They politicize high profile incidents to gin up emotion, incite hysteria, and encourage mob behavior. By keeping things in a constant uproar, they hope to get people to focus on the chaos and not see the real problem.
The Democrat Party is not your friend, Lebron—certainly not a friend to Blacks in general. Open your eyes to the lies and stop allowing yourselves to be used. They have been promising you redemption for years—why are you not holding them accountable?
He’s got his head so far up their butts, he CAN’T leave…
Labron is just another gutless asswipe running his mouth. Tell you what Lebron, get a knife and confront that officer on the street and see what happens. Who would be next then. You are so full of BULLSCHIFF. How many personal guards do you have with you 24/7. Keep running your full of BULLSCHIFF pie hole and you won’t be able to afford enough of them to protect your sorry “woke”, useless, sorry ***.
Miss Lebron is just another black boy out of the ghettos. His mentality is still there. Never respected him for his asinine comments. That’s the only way he can get in the news. Just another black has been.
I pity his wife and kids.. having to live with such a cretin.
Just because Lebron James is a famous Black and massively overpaid athletic entertainer doesn’t mean that he is capable of using reason and critical thinking skills to objectively evaluate a tragic event like the death of Ma’Khia Bryant who was fatally shot by a police officer while she was a mere second away from plunging a large knife into the upper body of an innocent, helpless Black child. Famous woke fools like James need to use their celebrity status to inspire young people of all races to excel in life and refrain from spreading racial hatred.
What was the officer supposed to do to protect the young woman who was about to be stabbed, possibly to death, by the 16yo? Call a social worker? Ask the 16yo to wait while they talked it out?
Now the family and people around the situation are saying the officer overreacted. Well, THEY are the ones who called 911 hysterical and concerned for everyone’s safety because the 16yo was losing it. The caller was hysterical, the scene was chaotic, and the COP is the one who ‘overreacted’?