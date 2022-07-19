Sen. Joe Manchin is “intentionally sabotaging” President Biden’s agenda, Sen. Bernie Sanders said Sunday in the latest left-flank blast at Manchin for sinking Democrats’ climate plans.
Democratic efforts to win over the West Virginia senator were dashed last week when Manchin refused to back government investments in clean energy and other steps.
“He has sabotaged the president’s agenda,” Vermont’s Independent senator said of Manchin on ABC’s “This Week.” Approval from Manchin, a conservative Democrat, is key for anything to pass in the evenly divided Senate.
Sanders also took a swipe at Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, who has played a role in frustrating Biden’s agenda on issues including infrastructure.
“Six months ago, I made it clear that you have people like Manchin — Sinema to a lesser degree — who are intentionally sabotaging the president’s agenda, what the American people, what a majority of us in the Democratic Caucus want. Nothing new about this,” Sanders said.
“And the problem was that we continue to talk [to] Manchin like he was serious. He was not,” he added.
Manchin told a local radio station Friday that he wouldn’t change his stance until he sees the country’s next inflation figures, due in August.
Sanders dismissed his claim as “the same nonsense that Manchin has been talking about for a year.”
“In my humble opinion, Manchin represents the very wealthiest people in this country, not working families in West Virginia or America,” Sanders said in an apparent reference to the West Virginia pol’s campaign contributions from the fossil fuel industry.
New Mexico’s Sen. Martin Heinrich took his frustration with Manchin to Twitter on Friday.
“We have an opportunity to address the climate crisis right now. Senator Manchin’s refusal to act is infuriating,” Heinrich, a progressive Dem, tweeted.
Heinrich said he questioned why Manchin remained chair of the powerful Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
“He has sabotaged the president’s agenda,”,,,,,,,,No he has sabotaged Bernie’s agenda they agreed upon for Bernie to bow out of the 2020 Primaries and make his Faustian deal with the Democrat Devils to get Biden elected, in cooperation with his Communist buddies in Russia and China to kill American power and energy and enrich the Chinese and Russian economies at the expense of American workers. Those 860 million barrels of Canadian oil that would be flowing into American refineries today had Biden not killed the Keystone from Canada, are as we speak being renegotiated by the Chinese to be pipelined to the Canadian West coast for cheap use by China who gives not a damn about the environment, or what percent they have to pay the Biden Crime family to betray America. Killing American energy, i.e. the American economy has been the goal of the woke Socialist/Communist 5th columnist American Democrat party traitors from the beginning, to redistribute all American wealth from wealth CREATORS to loser country consumers who bring nothing to the table but an appetite. The climate crisis is a socialist manufactured Chimera to take America down from within, that which they dare not try from without.
WITH hwo many mansions he probably owns, private jets etc, HE IS CONTRIBUTING MORE to ‘green house gasses’, than Manchen probably is.
bernie the commie.
how about move you america hating arse to a more friendly enviornment for todays communist say china or north korea.
Yes he is, and for good reason. It’s a bad idea as are all Sanders passed off as Biden ideas. Two level headed Democrats are keeping the loonies of the party from destroying the country before the midterms!
Quit calling them “Progressives”! They are Communists so call them that!
REGRESSIVES is what i call them.
Bernie is an absolute, total idiot who knows NOTHING about science or economics. I’m not sure where his “expertise” lies but not in those two fields. Why don’t the voters in Vermont wake (in the literal sense by the way) and send this piece of shoot back from where he came.
How much of Trump’s did you help sabotage, Bernie?
With all the grief they are piling on Manchin lately he ought to dump the Dems and become a Republican. I have thought that since the Dems went full bore Marxist Tyrant. Manchin is probably the most Conservative Democrat in Congress right now.