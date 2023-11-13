(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Tim Scott suspended his 2024 campaign for president late Sunday, just days after falling short of making a big impression in the third Republican presidential debate in Miami.

Scott, of South Carolina, announced his departure from the race on Fox News and said he would not be endorsing any of his former GOP primary opponents.

“The best for me to be helpful is to not weigh in,” he told Fox’ “Sunday Night in America.”

Scott has lagged in the polls, receiving just 2% support in the latest The Center Square Voters’ Voice Poll. Former President Donald Trump holds a huge lead in that poll, as he has in polling for months.

Scott’s exit comes just about two weeks after former Vice President Mike Pence also dropped out of the race.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.S. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley are a distant second and third behind Trump in The Center Square poll.

​Dan McCaleb is the executive editor of The Center Square. He welcomes your comments. Contact Dan at [email protected].