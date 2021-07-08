Coastal flooding in the United States is expected to worsen in the 2030s due to a combination of rising sea levels and an expected wobble in the moon’s orbit, according to a NASA study released Wednesday.
The agency’s Sea Level Change Science Team from the University of Hawaii made its predictions based on the moon’s typical 18.6-year orbit. During half of that orbit, high tides are lower than normal and low tides are higher than normal. During the other half, a wobble causes the tides to be more extreme — high tides are higher and low tides are lower.
The earth is currently in its amplified tide phase of the lunar cycle, but increased global warming and sea level rise is expected to worsen the tides during the next cycle.
“Low-lying areas near sea level are increasingly at risk and suffering due to the increased flooding, and it will only get worse,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement. “The combination of the moon’s gravitational pull, rising sea levels, and climate change will continue to exacerbate coastal flooding on our coastlines and across the world.
“NASA’s Sea Level Change Team is providing crucial information so that we can plan, protect, and prevent damage to the environment and people’s livelihoods affected by flooding.”
Phil Thompson, the study’s lead author and an assistant professor at the University of Hawaii, said high-tide floods aren’t as high as those caused by extreme weather events such as hurricanes.
“But if it floods 10 or 15 times a month, a business can’t keep operating with its parking lot under water. People lose their jobs because they can’t get to work. Seeping cesspools become a public health issue,” he said.
The study said the combination of the lunar wobble and rising sea levels will cause an increase in the number of floods on nearly all U.S. coastlines. Far northern coasts, such as those in Alaska, will be spared because the land there is rising due to geological processes.
Why is the National Aeronautics and Space Agency commenting on water? Seems ripe for defunding this as a budget item for them. We have way too much duplication now. This is a prime example.
HUH!!! Bill Nelson is a life-long Dem congressman who just got appointed to lead NASA by Bin Biden.
What about the Grand Solar Minimum that we are entering?
“The earth is currently in its amplified tide phase of the lunar cycle, but increased global warming and sea level rise is expected to worsen the tides during the next cycle.” AOC, Al Gore, and John Kerry—I’m still not buying it.
Why certain mortal beings allow themselves to be guided by grandiose thoughts of taming the universe, the Earth and its climate is hilarious. Where do these people think they are going to acquire the power to do that? Why do they think they have the power in the first place? When the man in the moon decides to wobble with Mother Nature and do the Moon Dance—its just gonna happen. And whatever effect it has on the Earth is intended by the Creator who designed it all and put it all into motion.
“increased global warming and sea level rise is expected to worsen the tides during the next cycle” This entire article is based on a gigantic LIE!!! The earth is in a cooling cycle that started about 10 years or so ago. Just more climate change BULLSCHIFF. Of course the climate changes and has been doing so for billions of years – long before man arrived – so none of it is our fault. The heating and cooling cycles are due to the activity of the SUN! Government doesn’t acknowledge cooling because they haven’t figured out a way to use it to control us.
Right! We have had global warming since the ICE AGE! Until these climate activists ( kerry, gore,aoc) and the rest give up their jets, and start using rowboats and bicycles, I for one refuse to listen to them. Wonder how much carbon footprint is created by all their measuring instruments and satellites? All of their b.s. contributes too!
“Far northern coasts, such as those in Alaska, will be spared because the land there is rising due to geological processes”? Wouldn’t that be a much more plausible explanation for rising seas than global warming?
So if land masses are rising, which they do, what about land masses that are sinking? I’ve read there are areas on the east coast that are being covered by water do to the land sinking. Things change on this planet we live on, always have, always will. But when there is a political agenda with lots of available money, unscientific science is what we get.
Too true.. THE EARTH HAS always gone through cycles like this… NOTHING NEW to see here.
