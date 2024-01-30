Joe Biden’s gaffes have become more and more frequent. In addition to mumbling and bumbling through speeches, Biden has a knack for the absurd. In a recent speech in Wisconsin, Biden wore a hard hat backward, and leftwing “fact checking” group Snopes backed him up.

When critics pointed out that Biden had the hard hat on backward, Snopes swooped in to label the claim as “false.” However, after massive backlash, the leftist mouthpiece changed the assessment to “true.”

The elite, one percent have an incredibly different view of America than the rest of us. Plus, Texas moves to protect its border despite Biden administration threats.

