Joe Biden’s gaffes have become more and more frequent. In addition to mumbling and bumbling through speeches, Biden has a knack for the absurd. In a recent speech in Wisconsin, Biden wore a hard hat backward, and leftwing “fact checking” group Snopes backed him up.
When critics pointed out that Biden had the hard hat on backward, Snopes swooped in to label the claim as “false.” However, after massive backlash, the leftist mouthpiece changed the assessment to “true.”
The elite, one percent have an incredibly different view of America than the rest of us. Plus, Texas moves to protect its border despite Biden administration threats.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
EVERYTHING that this treasonous, corrupt, sock-puppet, president Joe B. OBiden does is destructive and as$ backwards.
Let’s think this out,,,Joe calls the people attacking our troops Iranian surrogates because Iran is financing them with money and weapons. Since Joe himself rearmed the Iranians with hundreds of billions in oil revenue when he drove up the price by shutting down our oil production, and removing sanctions on Iran,,,,I guess that makes Iran an actual surrogate of Joe, whose cluster brained policies are now costing us American Military lives. Like I’ve said before, Joe Biden is a traitor to his family, a traitor to his church, a traitor to his now socialized formerly MAGA American Democrat Party now unworthy of the name DEMOCRAT, a traitor to his gender, a traitor to his race, and now revealed as a traitor to his Country. Iran is killing our own troops with Joe’s socially redistributed American taxpayer oil money, not to mention the destructive inflation which is nothing other than Taxation WITHOUT representation, the very thing that spawned our Founding Fathers to rebel against Britain.
I’ve never trusted Snoops.. They need to be renamed “demobuttkissers”