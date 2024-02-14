Measuring the Drapes GOPUSA Staff | Feb 14, 2024 | Cartoons | 3 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 23 votes. Please wait... Share:
She’s gotta be the most incompetent VP in our history. Every time she opens her mouth, she proves that again.
It puts the DemonRats in a tough spot. Do they continue to push Biden (the gaffe machine puppet, but controllable) or go to the clown (word salad du jour)?
Every time she opens her mouth to laugh ,she proves you can’t fix stupid. She is next in line and that is scary. That is why modern history is important to teach. Every country that has gone into Socialism Has Disintegrated into chaos Just look at country in south America. Harris and Obama would turn this country into a Socialist country
BUT she hits the diversity requirements. THAT IS ALL the dems care about.