Dr. Anthony Fauci and Covid appear to be the next focus for Elon Musk and the Twitter Files. Musk said information about Twitter’s role in suppressing information regarding Covid vaccines, lockdowns, and masks is coming soon, even tweeting the words “Prosecute Fauci.”

The collusion among big tech, media, and the Democrats appears clear from the previous release of the Twitter Files, but the next round involving Covid and Fauci could be huge! Twitter users were blocked and posts were flagged for not adhering to the leftwing narrative.

Kevin McCarthy is facing growing opposition in his quest to be speaker of the House. Plus, radical leftwing teachers are bragging about indoctrinating children.

