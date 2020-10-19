Free speech advocates organized a San Francisco protest against Twitter censorship but were met with Antifa violence. The anti-Twitter, pro-free speech protest, organized by Philip Anderson and Team Save America, was supposed to be a peaceful march to Twitter headquarters, but over 100 members of Antifa assaulted the small group of marchers. This is the radical left in action. Is this the end of free speech?
The march was organized to call attention to Twitter’s censorship of the Hunter Biden email story that was first reported by the New York Post. What kind of America is this where Big Tech shuts down free speech, and Antifa acts as the enforcer?
The Hunter Biden email controversy continues to grow and it looks even worse for Joe Biden. Plus, Dr. Scott Atlas gets shut down by Twitter.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
These rogue cretins are being paid by Soros. Only when Soros is arrested will the money train stop. Barr needs to get off his fat a$$ and indict the sob. In the meantime…they need to be dealt with harsh street justice. Gloves off.
Does the words…”lethal defense” mean anything to anyone? I think it’s well over due.
HOW LONG are the rest of us going to put up with these nasty little America-hating VERMIN attacking and assaulting anybody who DARES disagree with their COMMUNIST ideology? This is AMERICA, not the old Soviet Union, and these COMMUNIST Revolutionaries need to be given the treatment they DESERVE. They are subversive, treasonous VERMIN and their anti-American BS should NOT be tolerated by the rest of us!
THIS IS WHY EVERY protest, that goes out, needs to have ARMED PROTECTORS< to resist these antifa louts.
And just who are the real fascists here?