Free speech advocates organized a San Francisco protest against Twitter censorship but were met with Antifa violence. The anti-Twitter, pro-free speech protest, organized by Philip Anderson and Team Save America, was supposed to be a peaceful march to Twitter headquarters, but over 100 members of Antifa assaulted the small group of marchers. This is the radical left in action. Is this the end of free speech?

The march was organized to call attention to Twitter’s censorship of the Hunter Biden email story that was first reported by the New York Post. What kind of America is this where Big Tech shuts down free speech, and Antifa acts as the enforcer?

The Hunter Biden email controversy continues to grow and it looks even worse for Joe Biden. Plus, Dr. Scott Atlas gets shut down by Twitter.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

