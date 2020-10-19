At a town hall forum televised on ABC this week, former Vice President Joe Biden offered his support for eight-year-old children to undergo gender transition. Responding to a question from a mother of a transgender child, Biden said, “The idea that an eight year-old child or a ten year-old child decides, ‘you know I decided, I want to be transgender, that’s what I think I’d like to be, it’d make my life a lot easier.’ There should be zero discrimination.”
No American should of any sexual orientation should face discrimination, but the position that an eight-year-old child should undergo gender transition is very controversial. An adult should be free to make any decision regarding their sexuality, but children need to be protected. In the view of Peter Sprigg, Senior Fellow for Policy Studies at Family Research Council Action, “The implementation of invasive physiological gender transition procedures—puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and/or gender reassignment surgery—upon minors raises grave concerns.”
Biden also said he would “eliminate” the Trump administration’s executive orders on transgender issues. The most controversial decision involved banning gender transition in the military. Other orders rescinded several Obama era rules, such as forcing doctors to perform gender transition despite their objections or requiring single sex homeless shelters to admit people based on their preferred gender instead of their biological sex. According to Biden, “I will flat out change the law.”
If Biden is elected, those who believe in the essential differences between men and women will have limited to no influence on his administration. Across all the social issues, a President Biden will pursue a very progressive agenda.
Understandably, millions of Americans who support traditional values are worried and depressed. They see riots, a breakdown of law and order, and a general weakening of the value system that built America.
It is true that we have undergone a terrible period over the last few months; however, there is still a way for traditional values to make a strong comeback.
Of course, the first requirement is for President Trump to be reelected. This is crucial for if Biden becomes president, the left will gain a tremendous amount of brand-new power. In fact, they will become so powerful that they might be able to destroy traditional America completely and prevent any sort of revival.
Biden and his liberal allies will pack the Supreme Court with more progressive justices in the mold of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. They will add Puerto Rico and Washington D.C. as new states to guarantee four new democratic U.S. Senators. They will turn the economy in a more socialist direction and shift more and more power away from the people and toward the government.
Traditional America might not be able to recover from these blows, so it is imperative that President Trump win re-election. If that can be accomplished, and the U.S. Senate stays in Republican control and the GOP also gains some seats in the House, there will be a formidable political base to fight the left, which is powerfully embedded in government, the media and in special interest groups.
A Trump victory will give Republicans additional time to watch as the old Democratic party eventually implodes. In short order, the Democratic Party will be taken over, totally and completely, by the ultra-radical left. Younger super progressive Democrats like Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY), Stacey Abrams and Beto O’Rourke will assume full control. They will create a socialist Democratic Party, which will be a tremendous boost to the Republicans.
As the new far-left Democratic Party is revealed, millions of voters will be appalled and flock to the GOP. Their new party will be too radical for most American voters, who tend to be conservative or moderate. Our country is center-right, not filled with socialists who want to abandon their gasoline-powered vehicles.
This socialist agenda, including the end of fossil fuels, gun control and other radical policies will become the actual face of the new Democratic Party. The old mask will be removed. The current Democratic Party, which successfully pretends that it is centrist or only slightly liberal, will be gone.
The American people will then be able to clearly see the new Democratic party for the first time. Finally, voters will be able to understand that the Democratic Party hates traditional America.
These ultra-left Democrats hate the Founding Fathers, the Bible, and the Second Amendment. They also hate free markets, free speech, Western Civilization and everyone who represents it.
These are all the reasons why they hate President Trump so much. To them, he represents traditional America. He is a white alpha male who is heterosexual and confident. President Trump supports free markets, free speech, and limited government. He is opposed to identity politics, and, unlike so many previous Republican politicians, he fights back.
President Trump represents everything the far left detests and wants to destroy. While millions of Americans already understand this situation, there are still too many people who are unclear about this political battle.
Fortunately, they will soon understand the truth. Once they realize the stakes involved, the GOP will gain millions of new allies and large amounts of political power.
We can use that power to protect traditional values from attack and start our long-overdue counter-offensive. We can fight back, regain our culture and win, but it all starts with the re-election of President Donald Trump.
Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award-winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America’s Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at jeff@jeffcrouere.com.
Biden is one sick ******. God help America if this creep gets elected.
IF a kid cannot even decide to go smoke, or have sex, HOW THE HELL CAN THEY “know” they want to transition!?
Discrimination Joe is a valued commodity in life when you discriminate between workable and non-workable, life enhancing and life debilitating, not to mention the difference between good and evil. He supports the dead-end morality. of God defiance in indiscriminate self-gender assignment. like an Atheist embraces the secular dead-end refusal of the existence of an afterlife, whose anti-Christian meaning is rooted in a philosophy of a meaninglessness that is essentially their instrument of liberation from accountability. They object to traditional standards of workable morality, because it interferes with their sexual freedoms to degrade their bodies in the same way they degrade the Christian political and economic systems that raised mankind from the jungle to the stars of Heaven. These secular gods in the mirror convince themselves that all science and technology they now worship was THEIR CREATION, never their CREATOR’S revelation in allowed discovery of his truths that have existed from the dawn of time. Their simple method of confuting THE PEOPLE of Christian persuasion, and at the same time justify themselves in political, economic and sexual revolt, is to deny that the world has any afterlife or meaning at all, but the impulse of the satiated immediate gratification. In Biden’s case the immediate gratification is getting elected at any cost, and worry about the morality of the corruption needed to get there later. Sounds most criminal in mindset to me.
“Suffer the little children to come unto Joe, forbid them not for such is the begiining of their Suffering in the Democrat Kingdom of Demonic brain washing, and lives of lost opportunity”
Joe Biden is a disgusting pervert in many ways. America is finished if he is elected.
inluminatuo, I don’t like seeing what Jesus said about the children used in this way in your comment. I know you’re being sarcastic and aiming for clever and cute but it doesn’t come across that way to me. Some things aren’t funny.
The intent is not humor, just to show how Devils in Christain disguise contort Jesus’s truths in half truths that ensnare the unsuspecting. The intent is hoping that real Christians who know the full meaning of the passages will remember in November the perversion of the words and the corruption of innocent children. Sometimes the corruption is so bad you are given only two choices, laugh in humor and keep your sanity or cry in remorse and go crazy.
The first statement is true. If Biden is elected, it will be the DEATH of this Republic. For 244 years this Republic has withstood all manner of “slings and arrows.” She cannot withstand this one. There are just too many incompetent voters!
I know a mental health professional that is gay. Has been a professional for over 40 years. She said trans people are crazy and need to be treated. This is also consistent with those that have had transition surgery and later regretted it. They have a high suicide rate. So high that the hospital that pioneered it stopped doing it.
An 8 year old isn’t competent enough to make this decision and that’s very clear having raised kids. They need to be protected until they’re at least 21.
I have a feeling these physically damaged people that were convinced by their parents to go through transition so the parents would feel cool or better will get sued by the kids. Should sue anyone helping them, especially the democrats.
IF i can be locke up in a mental ward, cause i feel “I am the reincarnation of Napoleon or the like, HOW THE HELL IS SOMEONE WHO ‘thinks they are the wrong gender’, NOT ALSO MENTAL?
A perverted statement from a pervert. No 8 year old knows what their life will be when they are forced to undergo years of pain , suffering and mental anguish with operations and no chance of correcting the the fact that DNA decides ones sex. The parent should be put in an insane asylum for being so stupid and uncaring . Joe just needs to be put out to pasture and placed in the dustbin of history.
Bidens answer at his town hall to a Democrat legislation loving parent that he would change the law to allow children to be mutilated by doctors, and nurses to change their gender is horrifying.
Children are malleable and trusting; their brains are like blank canvases awaiting the brushstrokes of their environment . They absorb any image that is placed before them by educators, parents, doctors , nurses , businesses , media moguls in all media venues, news, social, advertisements, and entertainment by Dem Legislation. The society rotting Dems should be seen for the legislators of evil that they are. Trump-Pence need to win this election for our children’s and our sake.
A transgendered 8 yr old, is about as realistic as a Vegitarian dog!
From the “all-wise Internet”: The rational part of a teen’s brain isn’t fully developed and won’t be until age 25 or so. In fact, recent research has found that adult and teen brains work differently. Adults think with the prefrontal cortex, the brain’s rational part.While “25” might be plus or minus a couple, 25 seems to be a good age to allow life-altering decisions.
If they are mentally capable of making that life decision, then they should be allowed to drink, vote, smoke, run for public office, etc.! Right
Mr. Where am I and what office am I running for again? Biden.