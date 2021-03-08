In an open letter released Sunday, Pro-Life Evangelicals for Biden urged him to “honor his commitment” and include the Hyde Amendment in Democrats’ $1.9 trillion COVID-19 spending package, writing “we feel used and betrayed.”

Pro-Life Evangelicals for Biden: “We feel used and betrayed.” pic.twitter.com/63lWYu0IeU — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 7, 2021

Our volunteer Nina asked Joe Biden whether, as president, he would lift the Hyde amendment, which bans federal insurance coverage of abortion. He said yes. #RightsForAll pic.twitter.com/W4jT7RLNzN — ACLU (@ACLU) May 8, 2019

Regardless of Biden’s change of heart, more than 5,000 “pro-life evangelicals” endorsed him for the presidency in October 2020. The coalition noted that “we disagree with Vice President Biden and the Democratic platform on the issue of abortion” but still claimed “Joe Biden’s policies are more consistent with the biblically shaped ethic of life than those of Donald Trump.”

