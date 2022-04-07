Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is getting a lot of attention not just for her soft-on-crime record or her political activism. It turns out, Brown Jackson doesn’t know what a “woman” is. As it turns out, Democrats are having a hard time with the word too.
While the Democrats continue to push the transgender issue, the American people have had enough. Men are men, and women are women, but when asked, Democrats are refusing to say what a “woman” is. Is this really so hard?
Joe Biden’s effort to shift focus away from his failures backfires in a big way. Plus, in Washington, DC the cancel culture of the radical left just messed with the wrong conservative commentator.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
Woman – an adult human female.
The Democrat Party’s definition of a woman is – whatever one feels that a women is to be defined as. Gender has no bearing.
The Democrat tinkerbell Barack Obama and his butt buddy Joe Biden said
that one can be whatever they relate to being.
So one can see the confusion among the worshippers of the Democrat Party cult.
The woke, delusional Democrats are so irrational and divorced from reality that they are unable to define a concept that is absolutely essential to societal functioning as “woman” for fear of offending anyone who is suffering from gender dysphoria. With the dictatorial, dishonest, divisive, and destructive Biden-Harris Administration in charge of our federal government, the inmates are running the asylum.
Even simplicity taxes the mental faculties of the Left.
They have been so pro-women in every aspect of their political spectrum, yet they cannot tell you what a woman is.
Dems—here’s your sign: STUPID
Picture caption: ‘The two guy-girls’ or ‘The two girl-guys’?