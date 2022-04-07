Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is getting a lot of attention not just for her soft-on-crime record or her political activism. It turns out, Brown Jackson doesn’t know what a “woman” is. As it turns out, Democrats are having a hard time with the word too.

While the Democrats continue to push the transgender issue, the American people have had enough. Men are men, and women are women, but when asked, Democrats are refusing to say what a “woman” is. Is this really so hard?

Joe Biden’s effort to shift focus away from his failures backfires in a big way. Plus, in Washington, DC the cancel culture of the radical left just messed with the wrong conservative commentator.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

