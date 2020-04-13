As more and more people are pushing for President Trump to reopen the economy, here are five steps that could get us there. The New York Times is doing its best to hide Joe Biden from some very disturbing allegations, and more examples are piling up of Big Government having too much power during the virus outbreak. All that and more on today’s show!
We are starting to hear the talk… the talk of reopening the economy. President Trump has hinted at it. State leaders are talking about it. What is the plan? Joe Biden published his ideas in a New York Times opinion piece, but he made about as much sense as he usually does. Here are five steps that can get us started:
The New York Times is trying to downplay the latest allegations against Joe Biden. What happened to believing the victim? Remember when all the leftists came forward regarding Christine Blasey Ford and said, “I believe her.”? They sure are silent now.
With more power being given to government during this crisis, more examples are popping up of abuse and ridiculous policies. Enough is enough!
Check out today’s show for all the details.
What does one expect from the TRAITOR DemoRAT Party and the corrupt News Media???????????
Joe’s a smart cookie.
As far as cookies go.
It is high time we re-open this economy. May God be with us all. We cannot stay in hibernation like a bear awaiting for all to be perfectly pristine.
These communist democrats have been working their dirty hands maneuvers to undermine the USA and President Trump.
The very idea of arresting ministers for meeting in safe ways to worship God, taking down license plate numbers, treating people like Lenin or Stalin would do. These people NEED to be voted out of office. Omar, Talaib, Pelosi, Schumer, AOC, De Blasio, Cuomo, Shifty Schiff et al. And Fauci needs to be fired. They have done nothing but create panic buying, and in general panic among the masses. This has to stop and there is no better way than to vote these communists out of office
By the way, please Mr. President please bring our jobs back home, pharmaceuticals back home. People trying to kill Americans are no friends of ours and while you are at it, let’s bring to true justice the former administrations who did this evil to us and all very quietly. Hunter Biden also bought China access to our country through his Dad. The mental case who is running for president. 1.5 billion dollars in Hunter Biden’s pocket from the communist Chinese and the same goes for 3M, NBA and many other companies who are greedy of gain at the cost of our people. They are traitors each and every one of them.