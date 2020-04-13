As more and more people are pushing for President Trump to reopen the economy, here are five steps that could get us there. The New York Times is doing its best to hide Joe Biden from some very disturbing allegations, and more examples are piling up of Big Government having too much power during the virus outbreak. All that and more on today’s show!

We are starting to hear the talk… the talk of reopening the economy. President Trump has hinted at it. State leaders are talking about it. What is the plan? Joe Biden published his ideas in a New York Times opinion piece, but he made about as much sense as he usually does. Here are five steps that can get us started:

The New York Times is trying to downplay the latest allegations against Joe Biden. What happened to believing the victim? Remember when all the leftists came forward regarding Christine Blasey Ford and said, “I believe her.”? They sure are silent now.

With more power being given to government during this crisis, more examples are popping up of abuse and ridiculous policies. Enough is enough!

