Cindy McCain, the widow of former senator and presidential candidate John McCain, is blasting Arizona Republicans for supporting an audit of the 2020 elections. McCain, who openly supported Joe Biden for president, said the effort to review the 2020 ballots is “ludicrous.” Isn’t this the time to review procedures and operations, so that the next election is run even better?
The Democrats are in an uproar over the Arizona ballot audit, and they have sued to try to get it stopped. With the importance of elections to our constitutional republic, shouldn’t an audit be done after EVERY election?
Sen. Susan Collins comes to the defense of both Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney. Plus, Caitlyn Jenner gets called out by the far left for supporting girls’ sports.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Good old Cindy McCain, who is like her late husband, an open borders New World Order, voter fraud traitor, who voted for the Biden criminal crime family. Cindy, why don’t you fly to communist China with Hunter?
I honestly wonder, is there ANY IN the mccain family, that are NOT rancid leftist traitors??
hunter may have some ‘minimum standards’?
The question I don’t see being asked is ‘Why do the socialists oppose an audit’? It seems to me that if there was nothing to hide, there would be no harm done. They seem to be frantic to stop it from going forward. Do you suppose the know something that they don’t want to see the light of day? Asking for a friend…
IT is being asked, just not in the lame stream media.. AND THE reason they are against it, IS CAUSE THEY DON’T want the proof being found, about their FRAUD…
Cindy should shut her big fat mouth and join her crummy husband in hell.
Cindy, Cindy, Cindy the little rich girl who picked off a cheating husband whose wife was dieing of cancer. Who stole drugs from the NGO she was volunteering for and became addicted and had to be rehabbed. Who cheated ion John profusely while he was away in WA drinkin’ and partyin’. Who wrote a condemnation of Jan Brewer and Joe Arpaio and spread it everywhere throughout the USA. Who traveled to CA to support Prop 8. I quote her;
“36 Reasons Why Arizona Is The Best State
Arizona is home to some 6.5 million people. Even though the state often gets a bad rap because of our crazy Governor, Sheriff, and our hot summers, we still have one of the best states in the country!”
What a worthless Btch.
Consider the source and what are you worried about, Cindy?
Cindy McCain , is a Buffoon like her Old Man. And he was a very WORTHLESS Individual that had No Common Sense.
His Brain was as big as the Smallest Pea ever Developed. Just like the One that Joey China aka O’ Biden and Peloski aka Pelosi carries Around.
‘Ludacris’ only if you do not want to know the truth. And why, pray tell, would you not want to know the truth? Because you already know the truth. And it isn’t the truth that you want. This being that Trump won the last election by a landslide. You hate Trump. So, the truth is of less than no value to you.
The McCains have been Democrats plants in the Republican party since the beginning . John was a fence jumper so he identified with the Dems. Then Cindy became an Opiod addict and fried her brain so don’t take anything she says as truth.
With all the fuss that the Democrats are making over an audit of this past Presidential election, it makes me wonder if they themselves believe that they actually won. The Democrats demanded a recount of the Florida ballots during the 2000 Presidential election, and it was granted. So what’s the problem with Arizona doing a recount of the 2020 election? If Biden actually won there shouldn’t be a problem.