Cindy McCain, the widow of former senator and presidential candidate John McCain, is blasting Arizona Republicans for supporting an audit of the 2020 elections. McCain, who openly supported Joe Biden for president, said the effort to review the 2020 ballots is “ludicrous.” Isn’t this the time to review procedures and operations, so that the next election is run even better?

The Democrats are in an uproar over the Arizona ballot audit, and they have sued to try to get it stopped. With the importance of elections to our constitutional republic, shouldn’t an audit be done after EVERY election?

Sen. Susan Collins comes to the defense of both Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney. Plus, Caitlyn Jenner gets called out by the far left for supporting girls’ sports.

