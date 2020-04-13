President Trump lashed out at Fox News anchor Chris Wallace on Sunday, calling the “Fox News Sunday” host a “Mike Wallace wannabe,” a reference to Chris Wallace’s late father.

It was unclear whether any specific remarks by Wallace during Sunday’s episode of “Fox News Sunday” had earned the president’s ire.

Source: The Hill

GOPUSA Editor’s Note: It seems obvious that the following clip is what ticked Trump off.

Jedediah Bila, weekend co-host of “Fox & Friends,” criticized Trump for his “3rd grade name-calling,” adding that Wallace “is doing his job.”

