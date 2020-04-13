President Trump lashed out at Fox News anchor Chris Wallace on Sunday, calling the “Fox News Sunday” host a “Mike Wallace wannabe,” a reference to Chris Wallace’s late father.
It was unclear whether any specific remarks by Wallace during Sunday’s episode of “Fox News Sunday” had earned the president’s ire.
Just watched Mike Wallace wannabe, Chris Wallace, on @FoxNews. I am now convinced that he is even worse than Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Meet the Press(please!), or the people over at Deface the Nation. What the hell is happening to @FoxNews. It’s a whole new ballgame over there!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: It seems obvious that the following clip is what ticked Trump off.
Jedediah Bila, weekend co-host of “Fox & Friends,” criticized Trump for his “3rd grade name-calling,” adding that Wallace “is doing his job.”
Enough with the 3rd grade name-calling. Chris is doing his job. The news should not be any president’s friend, ally, or buddy. If it bothered you when Obama complained about Fox News, but you’re silent on this complete nonsense, then just stop. Seriously. Enough. https://t.co/uW1Dw275Or
— Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) April 12, 2020
” If it bothered you when Obama complained about Fox News, but you’re silent on this complete nonsense, then just stop.”
FOX NEWS was different when Obama was president.
What has all this back and forth opinion garbage as to who knew what and when did they know it do for all who have died and those that are sick ? We all know that W.H.O. fudged the reports that China held back knowledge of the virus so now that we know what happened let’s move ahead to a movement that safeguards our existing population and our economic position ! Of course nobody is downplaying the fact that many loved ones perished and many lives are still in danger but focusing on the past occurrences that were good or bad is not helping the future of those now affected with this dread Virus! Seeking a cure and the testing of medicines that have helped should be our focus ,not political blame placing or furthering Political Agendas by anyone !
Meanwhile Trump is far less concerned about fixing blame, and more interested in fixing the problem.
Fake News is Fake News. I don’t care who they fake their news about, they shouldn’t do it.
Nor should they show up with a knife to a gun fight. If they hide behind the 1st Amendment to blast Trump, why is Trump not allowed to use his free speech to blast them back?
Let’s compare results. The Fake News has been faking news about Trump for about 4 years now, and Trump has been calling them out on their lies. Trump’s poll numbers are rising and CNN’s viewership is in the sub-basement. If you don’t want garbage ratings, stop faking the news. Just start telling the truth, and stop slanting everything imaginable into an Orange Man Bad hit piece.
CNN is horrible. They don’t deserve to be on the air. Shut them down.
Chris Wallace is a hack when he says Trump did nothing until March. Travel ban from China was declared BY TRUMP on January 31. Does that sound like someone doing “nothing?” State of emergency was declared 2 days later. 2 weeks later Pelosi was telling people ” come on down to Chinatown”. we’re open, we’re fine, come shop” . Fake news has discredited themselves.
And, he was criticized by Biden and labeled “racist”, xenophobic, etc. for the action he took.