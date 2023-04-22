The Republican-led House of Representatives passed a bill to protect women’s and girls’ sports. Not one Democrat voted for the bill which would prohibit men from competing against women in high school and collegiate sports. The Democrats just proved that they are NOT the party of women.

Former NCAA women’s swimmer Riley Gaines and other female athletes are speaking out against the fundamental unfairness of having men compete against them. Why are the Democrats choosing the radical transgender lobby instead of science, fairness, and women’s rights?

An IRS agent claims the Justice Department is interfering with the agency’s Hunter Biden investigation. Plus, leftwing legislation around the country sinks to new lows.

