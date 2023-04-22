The Republican-led House of Representatives passed a bill to protect women’s and girls’ sports. Not one Democrat voted for the bill which would prohibit men from competing against women in high school and collegiate sports. The Democrats just proved that they are NOT the party of women.
Former NCAA women’s swimmer Riley Gaines and other female athletes are speaking out against the fundamental unfairness of having men compete against them. Why are the Democrats choosing the radical transgender lobby instead of science, fairness, and women’s rights?
An IRS agent claims the Justice Department is interfering with the agency’s Hunter Biden investigation. Plus, leftwing legislation around the country sinks to new lows.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
All of the liberal “airhead”, so called women, who supported the communist Democrats and look where these women ended up. These liberal women sent themselves to the guillotine. I am a liberal woman, I will drive myself to the guillotine (liberalism), so I can have my head chopped off!!!!!!!
“Not one Democrat voted for the bill which would prohibit men from competing against women in high school and collegiate sports. The Democrats just proved that they are NOT the party of women.
Why are the Democrats choosing the radical transgender lobby instead of science, fairness, and women’s rights?”
Why? Maybe this will tell you. –
Thursday, March 12, 2015. Michael F. Haverluck (OneNewsNow.com)
“Joe Biden went on to assure the pro-LGBTQ crowd that even though the Obama administration cannot enforce a thought police, people who stand for their religious convictions are in the process of being wiped out — as the White House’s homosexual agenda continues to proliferate across the nation. Carson and others who ascribe to the biblical view of homosexuality should be eradicated from the planet in the name of “equality” and “tolerance.” “
Note that tinkerbell Barack Obama and his puppet Joe Biden are closet butt buddies.
Read -God’s Wrath Against Sinful Humanity; Romans 1:18-32
So much for Democrats who prefer POWER over real Women’s rights,,, to play sports and not get their heads knocked off or crushed by volleyballs spiked by men, or arms broken in transexual wrestling matches by men pretending to be women, who steal women’s trophies like Democrats steal elections.
Hakeem Jeffries “All kids — including transgender, nonbinary and intersex kids — have the right to enjoy the benefits of camaraderie, teamwork, self-discipline and sportsmanship that come from school sports. Instead, anti-equality extremists just don’t want to let kids play.”,,This is a total lie, ALL KIDS currently have both a right and an ability to play in any sport,,in their natural assigned DNA defined gender group i.e. XX = women,,,XY=Men,,unless you are an XXY mutate like mass murderer Richard Speck whose sport was to murder then eat his victims, just like the Democrat do to our honest elections and would do the same to our strength building American Sports systems where equity is supposed to rule over excellence to Make America Mediocre for real, where rigged sports outcomes give out trophies to anyone who shows up, even unfit losers like those in the current Biden administration who now place the USA equal in world competition outcomes, and military prowess, soon equal to that of Iran. Wellington said the battle of Waterloo was won on the playing fields of Eaton. The Battle of Afghanistan was given away in the classrooms of Woke Biden Liberal Universities.
Ues, but see—they stepped on the feelings of transgenders—that’s a Democrat no-no.