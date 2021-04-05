CBS News was slammed over the weekend for a headline that moved way beyond journalism and into leftwing political advocacy. Rather than report news about Georgia’s voter ID law, CBS published a “how to” piece on ways companies could fight Georgia’s “restrictive voting law.”
The backlash created by the CBS News headline and promotional tweet was so great that CBS deleted the tweet and changed the headline. Are the legacy media outlets capable of reporting straight news, or is journalism dead?
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is learning that there’s a big difference to being a social media star and an actual legislator. Plus, CNN’s Jim Acosta says the media are suffering from post-Trump stress disorder.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
We already know that CBS is part of the Fake News communist arm of the communist Democrat party. Pravda with their fake news and their selective editing. Secondly, with regard to Jim Acosta, you suffer from “post stress disorder”, because you have an airspace between your ears, you are mentally ill, like all liberals and you need a safe space, with the clowns you work with at CNN, as none of you know what genders you are!
These days, it would be seen as an aberation, if CBS WAS NOT fake news.
The press makes way too much about society’s fluff. Baseball ads nothing but the sale of beer and high sodium snacks. The entertainment value is you can sleep for 3 hours and never miss a thing. And when you wake up nothing that happened matters anyway. MLB is like stink on. We are far better off without it. To me the only value was the sound the cards made when I set them up to hit the spokes on my Schwinn bike. Useless.
My life would certainly not suffer, if ALL Of these woke sports, simply ENDED for good.
Are the legacy media outlets capable of reporting straight news, or is journalism dead?
We’ve always known the answer to that. They are after all, the Propaganda Wing of the Dem Party.
The media has been suffering from TDS for so long they are going through withdrawal.
So why is any conservative giving an interview to anyone in the looney lefty lying leaking liberal media. I have no sympathy for you. None whatsoever. If you don’t know by now how they lie and twist the facts you should get out more.
CBS stands for the Crappy Bull **** network. The same ones who led the way for the rest of the MSM in 1968 to give aid and comfort to the NVA/VC, along with Jane Fonda, causing the only defeat of the U.S. military.
Communists
Bragging on
Communism.
Nitwits
Bringing
Communism
Airheads
Beaming over
Communism
Corrupted
Communists and
Nutcases
on the plus side, they OUTED THEMSELVES AS A SUBVERSIVE ORGANIZATION!
Why make a point out of this story. The mainstream media have been doing this for years, if not decades. They no longer even pretend to be professional news outlets. If you believe in the dictionary you would call them all by their accurate statist media name, i.e. CBS Pravda, the Washington Pravda, the NY Pravda, etc.
What they do and are makes them ” Democratic Mainstream Moral Maggot Advocacy Media”.
They are deserving of no attention. What is more significant, they should collectively be removed from any say in managing public news sources like the White House Press Correspondents Association. The first amendment gives them the freedom to say what they want, not the freedom to control what others say. That is a key distinction and the GOP needs to recognize that in order to provide leadership to their constituency.
How to fight media and corporate wokeness: boycott.