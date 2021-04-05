CBS News was slammed over the weekend for a headline that moved way beyond journalism and into leftwing political advocacy. Rather than report news about Georgia’s voter ID law, CBS published a “how to” piece on ways companies could fight Georgia’s “restrictive voting law.”

The backlash created by the CBS News headline and promotional tweet was so great that CBS deleted the tweet and changed the headline. Are the legacy media outlets capable of reporting straight news, or is journalism dead?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is learning that there’s a big difference to being a social media star and an actual legislator. Plus, CNN’s Jim Acosta says the media are suffering from post-Trump stress disorder.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel