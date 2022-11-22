An Obama-appointed judge is being accused of activism after striking down part of a Florida law that would have prevented employers, schools, non-profits, and the like from racist hiring practices.

The Florida “Stop WOKE* Act” – which was signed into law in April – prohibits entities from imposing as a condition of employment anything that promotes the idea that members of one race, color, sex or national origin are morally superior or inherently racist or oppressors. In other words, it would stop the Ku Klux Klan from hiring whites only … or Black Lives Matter from hiring only blacks.

Last week, U.S. District Court Judge Mark Walker struck down the law as it applies to colleges, saying it favors one viewpoint over another and is “positively dystopian.” After claiming college professors “are critical to a healthy democracy,” Judge Walker in his ruling wrote:

“If our ‘priests of democracy’ are not allowed to shed light on challenging ideas, then democracy will die in darkness. But the First Amendment does not permit the State of Florida to muzzle its university professors, impose its own orthodoxy of viewpoints, and cast us all into the dark.”

Dr. Alex McFarland of Truth for a New Generation argues there’s no difference between Judge Walker and a Jim Crow judge who blocks integration. “Activist-level judges,” as he calls them, are committing “a type of treason” when they overthrow laws that, by due process, were legitimately put on ballots.

“They are undermining the stability of the country,” he tells AFN. “And I assure you, America’s secular professors are anything but advocates of democracy.”

Still, McFarland says he understands how the judge came to a conclusion that is 180 degrees opposite the truth. “One of the tactics Marxists use to overthrow culture is to blame the opponent for something – and then do the precise thing you were blaming the opponent of doing,” he explains.

The office of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is planning to appeal the decision. “[We] will continue to fight to prevent Florida’s students and employees from being subjected to discriminatory classroom instruction or mandated discriminatory workplace training,” said DeSantis’ press secretary Bryan Griffin.

McFarland commends the governor’s office for standing up to Walker’s decision. “We have got to vigilantly protect our Constitution and the worldview that gave us the longest standing constitution in world history,” he concludes.

* WOKE is used as an acronym here for “Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees.”

—-

