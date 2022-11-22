President Biden is being blasted by 9/11 families for granting legal immunity to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for links to the dismemberment of a Washington Post journalist.

The 9/11 kin have been pushing the administration to stop going soft on the Saudi family to boost out oil interests.

“Yet another president is choosing to prioritize short-term diplomacy with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over long-delayed justice and accountability for horrific crimes,” said Terry Strada, National Chair of 9/11 Families United who lost her husband, Tom, in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

She added the prince had a “role in the heinous murder of Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul” in 2018.

News broke this week that the prince can’t be sued in the U.S. over Khashoggi’s murder because as a head of government he’s immune, the Biden administration told a judge.

“President Biden once pledged he would make the Saudis a ‘pariah.’ But our 9/11 Community knows all too well the one-sided nature of the American government’s cozy relationship with the Saudis after 20 years of waiting for accountability and justice for the murder of our loved ones,” Strada said Friday in a statement.

As the Herald has reported, no public trial over Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks has ever been held — though many fought for one — and the “last best hope” is playing out in federal court in Manhattan.

The 9/11 families want to expose how 19 al-Qaeda hijackers — 15 of them Saudi nationals — crashed four jets, killing nearly 3,000 in one day, and got financial help. They are suing Saudi Arabia to force some type of admission.

“We want to make history right and correct the narrative,” Brett Eagleson has told the Herald. “We want to see Saudi Arabia say it. Say they helped the hijackers.”

He also lost his dad on Sept. 11 in the terror attacks on the World Trade Center towers in Manhattan.

