On Nov. 8, the American people elected a Republican majority to lead the U.S. House of Representatives. Although the margin is slim – a majority is a majority.

In January, freshman members of Congress from across America will be sworn in as members of the House.

Hailing from vastly different backgrounds with a range of expertise, America’s newly-elected representatives, including GOP women, will bring unique perspectives to Washington, D.C.

Consider Monica De La Cruz, who is a small business owner and single mother of two children from the Rio Grande Valley in Texas. A political newcomer, De La Cruz will become the first Republican in history to represent Texas’ 15th Congressional District.

As the daughter of a single mother, and the granddaughter of an immigrant and a first-generation American, De La Cruz grew up knowing the value of service, perseverance, and education. As part of her campaign platform, De La Cruz advocated for school choice, securing the southern border, and implementing universal work requirements for welfare.

Throughout her campaign, she kept her core message consistent: “What I represent and stand by are my values of putting God first, putting our families first and putting America first.”

De La Cruz’s message resonated with the voters of her congressional district, with an eight-point victory over her Democratic opponent, Michelle Vallejo.

Similarly, Jen Kiggans, who unseated Democratic incumbent Representative Elaine Luria in the race for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, advocated for giving power back to families, supporting businesses and job creation, and providing affordable health care.

A mom of four kids, Kiggans served as a helicopter pilot in the U.S. Navy before working as a geriatric nurse practitioner. In 2019, she was elected to Virginia’s state senate where she served as a champion for veterans, active-duty military, and working families.

During her term as a state senator, Kiggans worked to give our American heroes and their families the care and benefits they deserve. In Congress, she plans to continue delivering for the men and women who have served our country by supporting U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reforms and policies that encourage more job and career opportunities for veterans.

Kiggans’ victory over Luria, in one of the most competitive House races this cycle, underscored that voters wanted a candidate who will courageously fight for them.

In Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, voters also selected a candidate capable of delivering results. Lori Chavez-DeRemer served as the first female and Latina Mayor of Happy Valley for eight years. While serving as mayor from 2010-2018, she led Oregon’s fastest-growing community and made it business-friendly, safer, and affordable.

Now, Chavez-DeRemer will serve as the first Hispanic woman in Oregon to be elected to Congress. After winning her election by two points and flipping the open seat for the GOP, Chavez-DeRemer said, “Oregonians spoke loud and clear that they wanted somebody with a proven track record, somebody who can roll up their sleeves, somebody who can get things done and bring all Oregonians along.”

Newly-elected Republican Representative for Indiana’s 9th Congressional District Erin Houchin also has a proven record of success from her time serving in her state’s senate. While serving as a state senator from the 47th District in Indiana, Houchin passed legislation to protect the unborn, defend Second Amendment rights, and support law enforcement. Moreover, Houchin supported balanced budgets and fought tax increases.

As a small business owner and the mother of three children, Houchin will bring her experience fighting for fiscal responsibility, opposing runaway spending, and supporting law enforcement in Indiana to Capitol Hill.

From skyrocketing inflation and rising crime, to failing schools and record-high overdose deaths, Americans and their families are facing devastating and imminent challenges every day.

Congress has a duty to deliver on critical issues for the American people. The Republican women who have been newly elected to the U.S. House of Representatives have made it clear that they intend to get the job done.

