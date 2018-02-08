White Girl Wins Lead in Musical; School Cancels

A high school in New York has pulled its musical The Hunchback of Notre Dame after social justice student activists complained about a leading role being handed to a white student.
“Protests of the production began when an African-American student quit Ithaca High School’s musical production due to the role of Esmeralda being given to a white classmate,” Fox News reported. “Student activists then banded together under the umbrella of Students United Ithaca …”
Caving to social justice activists
Shortly after the Board of Education of the Ithaca City School District (ICSD) pulled the musical, it was replaced with a new project, but signs of a possible problem over the casting not reflecting “diversity” or “inclusiveness” were evident before the roles were even announced.
“When Ithaca High School announced last fall that the spring musical would be The Hunchback of Notre Dame, high school senior Annabella Mead-VanCort’s mother, Eliza VanCort, wrote a letter to school administrators,” the Ithaca Journal reported. “Mother and daughter were thrilled that a musical with a leading role of a female of color would be performed on the school’s stage.”
After they warned administrators in late November that they would be keeping an eye on the casting for the musical, only to find out that a white student was handed the role of Esmeralda – representing a Romani gypsy living in Paris in the 15th century – the protests began.
A 17-year-old African American senior at Ithaca High School, Maddi Carroll – who is a member of Students United Ithaca, with three of its five members quitting the musical – also landed role in the ensemble, but she quit because the student playing Esmeralda was white.
“It shows you that theater wasn’t made for you,” Carroll insisted in her letter, as stated in the Ithaca Journal. “And it shows you that, if you can’t get the parts that are written for you, what parts are you going to get?”
Her written protest incited Anabella Mead-VanCort to rally with other Students United Ithaca students and write letters to the school demanding more cultural diversity in casting, and after officials received the student and community outrage, the musical was cancelled last Wednesday.
The student activist group had their complaint letter published in a weekly publication in the form of an opinion piece.
“Unfortunately, it has also come to our attention that the casting of this musical is antithetical to the very message which beats throughout the heart of the musical itself,” the op-ed in Tompkins Weekly states. “We speak, specifically, of the casting choice of the role of Esmerelda. Before we speak further, we want to stress that the talented young woman who was cast in this role is a stellar actor, singer, and dancer. She has worked hard to hone her craft and the IHS stage, or any stage, would be lucky to have her. Our concern is not with her, but with the fact that in terms of demographics, she is the wrong choice for this role.”
Initially, the ICSD informed students that a replacement for the musical would not take place because of time constraints, but district officials announced on Monday that a collaborative project will be produced in place of The Hunchback of Notre Dame – a sign to many that it caved in to the social justice activists’ demands.
“[The project] will provide young people and our community the opportunity to engage together while fully expressing the talents of our students,” the ICSD statement reads. “A new project is currently being discussed by students, families and educators. This project will also engage the talents and skills of students previously cast.”
Annabella, whose letter sparked much of the pressure on the school, was ecstatic that a flood of letters from the community was received by Tompkins Weekly, but after Students United Ithaca met with school administrators, she expressed her disappointment at their initial response.
“There was an amazing reception; it was so clear the community was on board with this,” the social justice activist student recounted, according to the Ithaca Journal before lamenting the administrators’ reactions. “We didn’t really get anywhere. We just talked and there just was a lot of lip service and a lot of talk about the conversations we’re going to have about this.”
But Annabella and fellow students did not give up their fight for so-called “inclusiveness.”
“Students later spoke at a community Martin Luther King Jr. Day event, then at a meeting of the Ithaca High School Board of Education on Jan. 23,” the Ithaca Journal’s Maggie Gilroy informed. “The next day, officials announced the production had been cancelled.”
Students dictating to officials?
Maddi then indicated that the district had met all of her group’s demands.
“Our goal was not just to shut down the musical,” Carroll stressed, according to the Ithaca Journal. “We want to get a socially conscious director to replace the current director so that everybody can participate.”
Carroll and Annabella Mead-VanCort believe they are starting a social justice movement at the school as champions of diversity.
“This issue is bigger than one part in one musical in one place,” Carroll added. “It’s very, very systemic and is very deeply rooted in how we learn and what we do every day. So, we next want to go to the school. We want to branch out from the arts to the school in general and we want to try and make a change.”
In the name of “inclusiveness,” students now appear to be dictating not only what musicals are produced and how they are casted, but who will be hired to lead the school’s performing arts program.
“On Jan. 25, Students United Ithaca posted a list of demands for the Ithaca City School District on the group’s Facebook page, [and] the list was amended after the students learned of the cancellation of The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Gilroy recounted. “The demands in the 10-point list include removing Winans as director of the Boynton Middle School and Ithaca High School musicals. The students have proposed the school hire Joey Steinhagen, the artistic director and resident director of Running to Places Theatre Company, as director of the next musical.”
Assuming the role of the school’s human resources department, the social justice group voiced their advocacy for Steinhagen to replace the staff member responsible for casting the white student.
“Joey has a concrete plan and has said he is confident he can mount an inclusive and wonderful show,” the Students United Ithaca Facebook post states. “Joey is the hero we need now to [unite] our community.”
Then the litany of demands and accusations continued to flow:
“STOP ignoring and denying that you have created a white-centered program run by white adults for the benefit of white children,” Students United Ithaca added in their list of demands. “White children should also be educated about interrupting these practices of White supremacy. Hollow lip service about equality is shameful and the eyes of our concerned community are now focused on you.”
Now acting as if it is Ithaca High School’s advisory board, Students United Ithaca is slated to meet with ICSD administration to discuss future performing arts plans.
Carroll is determined to continue her group’s “inclusion” movement at the school, and she is taking action steps to make sure that her brand of diversity is reflected in all performing arts casting in the future.
“One step towards creating a musical that is inclusive to all students, Maddi suggested, is active recruitment,” Gilroy noted. “She included herself as about five to 10 people of color in The Hunchback of Notre Dame’s cast of about 40.”
If the black student really wanted to ensure against ethnic malaprops, then she would not have auditioned for the role of Esmerelda (a Roma) in the first place. And also, that means that no black actor should ever play Coriolanus, Hamlet, Romeo, “Humpty-Dumpty” (Richard III), …
Shut down, IHS — you no more are fit to be considered a school!!!
Or HAMILTON?!
You don’t see a bunch of white people complaining (protesting) that the role of Alexander Hamilton (and other founding fathers) are played by “persons of color”, do you?
And what’s this CRAP about the role being “handed” to a white student?!
The role wasn’t HANDED OUT, she auditioned and EARNED the role (you know, MERIT based)!
AMEN!
Don’t worry. the school administration got it covered. The current replacement play will come from a list that includes Porgy and Bess, Blackula, The Color Purple, Shaft, Roots, Watermelon Man, and probably will end up producing Django Unchained due to its redeeming message that fits the identity group crowd so well..
Another great example of the INMATES taking over and running the Institution. These teachers and administrators all need to be sent back to school to study the role of teachers and administrators in a school or other institution. Apparently, given their response to a few complainers, they have abrogated their responsibility to the institution and to the profession of TEACHING.
Well Said indeed !!
The role is not to be cast for a black but for a white. If the blacks want more black roles why don’t they write more scripts for blacks? This is absurd that students are dictating to the school as to what to do or not to do.
Ithaca High School has just changed its name to Ithaca Racist High School. If I was the parent of the White girl, that was essentially spit on for being white, I would remove my daughter from that school and home school her. I would also hire an attorney and sue the school and the racist groups that got my daughter removed from the play!
Just the typical Liberal response when their entitlement attempts get blocked by talent and accomplishment, Like in elections,,,,,, so they just try to cancel the whole thing for a social Re-do-over, which they keep requesting/demanding/protesting until the proper Democrat Party inspired improper DREAMER imagined results are effected.
I wonder if the Tompkins County jail is going to follow suit and put the inmates in charge of hiring the warden and guards.
Sounds to me like a good legal case for the girl. Her civil rights were violated by a school that gets Federal money (no doubt). I’m thinking a minimum of 7 figures worth of lawsuit.
Hey, the jealous Black Girl who was just Green with envy only wanted to be called Esmeralda, Which in Spanish translates as Emerald,,,,, No Gem here, just a fitting name for being green with envy, the true political paradigm of a liberal in educational incubation.
Which leaves now the organization of white actors matter. Then the protests can begin a new when the new project rears its ugly head.
Last time I read the Hunchback, it was in Paris which historically at the time had a black population of about Zero. Now if the play was the Lion King and the White girl got the part of Scar or the Hyenas they might have a legitimate complaint.
“Protests of the production began when an African-N-American student quit Ithaca High School’s musical production due to the role of Esmeralda being given to a white classmate,”
Judge not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.
No, they can go to France and Germany and everywhere else where they’re “welcomed” with open arms. None of them are happy in Africa.
Scruffy-USN-Retired, and chrevere7, the ‘N’ word; ‘Nigras’? Really? I’m in agreement with you on this issue; as far as the better student for this musical role won, and the loser is crying ‘foul’ because of race; plus the IHS ‘leaders’ cave in to the ‘damands’ of ‘students’ is ‘not’ the manner in which the world, the current world functions. ‘Scruffy’, quoting MLK ‘is’ the way to go. I was not there to judge the talent for this play.., however, if I, a black man, had chosen the the person that initially won the role for the part, I would have not waiverd in my decision, and the show would have ‘gone on’; letters of protest would be something higher administrative persons would have had to deal with.
To all, do not cry ‘foul’ because ‘you’ do not win. Get better. Improve. Cultivate your skill; learn, grow. Do not complaint; and ‘please’ do not play the ‘race card’ if you lose.
Why don’t they just have “Roots” as their only musical?…that would stop the whining…what’s next?….I give up, this Country is TOAST…WERE GONE, FINISHED, DONE, WHAT A COMPLETE JOKE WE HAVE BECOME….COWARDS ALL…
You can give up if you want, but I intend to keep fighting back against this kind of garbage. Giving up gets you nowhere.
As with most everything else in this country, far too many continue to “complain to the choir” and do little to effect change. The LOUDEST complainers are in the minority factions of society, and this current PC America pays homage to some accusation of “guilt!” Same process that has entire demographics of states, not cities, changing due to the “invasion” called immigration, legal and illegal!
I actually quite like the idea of “Roots” as a musical. I wouldn’t bother seeing it – Just as I wouldn’t read the plagiarized book – But the idea is hilarious. Can you do a Minstrel Show with an all-black cast?
“Mother & daughter were thrilled
that a musical with a leading role of a female of color would be performed on the school’s stage.”about the possibility of racism.
So before the actors where even chosen, this kid and her mother wrote a letter to the school board basically threatening that people of color should be leads or else. Sounds as if the racist twit and her mother wanted a starring role but knew that without talent they could win by social justice pressure. Works all the time, but one day soon the backlash will begin.
Another example of the corruption of the American Public School system. Vouchers and Charter Schools for all.
Congratulations, students. Now, when a student “of color” wins a role, is it because of talent, or because you will all boycott and cause a stink, screaming racism? Just like what Will Smith and his wife did at the Oscars, now those actors will always wonder: Did I win because of my performance or rather because of the overused cry of racism?
Actors don’t consider why they won, only that they won matters. There isn’t one shade of difference between an actor and a politician. They are both as thin mentally as their parts are written on.
Just maybe , the white girl auditioned better than the Black girl !? MLK spoke incessantly of a color blind society. In is famous “I have a dream” speech he prayed for the time when a person was judged not by the color of their skin but by the measure of their character! What we see today is the emphasis only on color and it is the left, the progressives and Obama followers that have made color all important ! In their quest for true equality they have set back by decades, the dreams of MLK. What makes true race equality is when race is no longer considered a factor. Ithaca High School has just done a great disservice to all of their students, REGARDLESS of color!
I think we should remove anything invented, created, or produced by white people from the world. See how everyone likes that after a few HOURS.
It would be more fun to remove the crybabies for a few centuries.
5 to 10 people of color in the cast. Not very exact for such specific demands. That’s anywhere from 12.5% to 25 % of the cast. The racial make-up of the community is 71% white and5% black. Perhaps since the play is canceled the school can focus a little more on math.
That’s a response, too – remove the curriculum that’s generating student complaints. But, keep in mind – as soon as a student fails the math course there’s going to be another demonstration for discrimination against that student, and a call to fire the teacher.
Thank the lord I am not in high school during this period of time. I would have to be home schooled. The level of stupidity in the name of inclusiveness is more than Kellogg’s has cornflakes. As usual, the terms “racist” and “lack of diversity” has been over used to where they mean nothing to common sense individuals. What happened to being selected because you are the best one for the role? African American’s if you continue to do these things, no one with an ounce of intellectual integrity will ever take you seriously.
All the little crib lizards having a hissy spoiled it for everyone. Freakin’ crybabies.
Administrative cowardice.
Gypsies are not Black. So you can’t put on Hunckback of Notre Dame unless you have a Romani singer available? And if you do have a Romani singer available you can’t use another singer instead, even if the Romani is completely without talent? Getting a play cancelled because a Black was not cast in the place of a Romani is absolutely nutso.
Thank the lord I am not in high school during this period of time. I would have to be home schooled. The level of stupidity in the name of inclusiveness is more than Kellogg’s has cornflakes. As usual, the terms “racist” and “lack of diversity” has been over used to where they mean nothing to common sense individuals. What happened to being selected because you are the best one for the role? African American’s if you continue to do these things, no one with an ounce of intellectual integrity will ever take you seriously. So stop all this nonsense! The world is not all about you. Now because of your tantrum throwing fit, the girl who originally won the role is out. What about her feelings?
I have a suggestion, let the little racists contact Marvel Studios. They had no problem giving Samuel L. Jackson a part that was originally written as a white man. Talent is what matters.
Show me a prosperous black-run country. Show me a prosperous black-run city. Tick tock. You can’t do it. They won’t be happy until they wipe whitey from all positions of power and then we will become a third world country. Just watch. It’s already happening. I barely recognize most parts of the city I grew up in. There used to be low income white areas that were SAFE. Not any more. Now it has become the “hood”. These social justice warriors are disgusting and just as disgusting are the whites that cave to these demands.
Some believe Martin Luther King Jr. said ‘I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by their character but by the color of their skin.’
That is the opposite of what was actually said but has been changed to be politically correct to African-Americans.
Yeah, I get it. In keeping with the remake of “The Wizard of Oz”, “The Wiz”, with Diana Ross playing Dorothy, I thought “Heidi” should be remade to more accurately reflect cultural diversity in Switzerland and cast Beyondthesea in the lead with Samuel L. Jackson as her grandfather.
Next, I think they should move on to “The Sound of Music”, which I haven’t cast yet, but the plot would be the heartwarming story about Jose, 8 months pregnant Maria and their six children fleeing Mexico to the US for “a better life” and their harrowing adventures with greedy and unfeeling coyotes who try to rob them instead of sneaking them across the border. Finally setting foot in the US, Maria gives birth to little Chico, an anchor baby Dreamer, they move to San Francisco and become immigration activists. Hui, hui.
I just had a great idea to further promote diversity. What if “Porgy and Bess” were redone with white people? Brad Pitt for Porgy and Angelina as Bess?
one can only imagine the furor if the hunchback role was cast with a black performer. . . also wondering if the hispanic community missed big opportunities for not getting all twisted over the various castings in ‘man of la mancha’ over the decades. . . HELLO? IT’S CALLED ACTING–BEING SOMETHING/SOMEONE THAT YOU ARE NOT.
Esmeralda was kidnapped as a baby by the gypsys. They left a deformed baby in her place. Her mother was a French woman who was used by a French nobleman, she actually was not a Romani Gypsy.
Facts just get in the way of the narrative.
I think it is unrealistic to expect these “social-justice warriors” to have ACTUALLY READ or know something of the play’s history, before asserting that the lead role was written by a Frenchman in 1830, about a story taking place in 1482 Paris, intending an African-American portray the lead character, who is French girly kidnapped and raised by gypsies.
This apparently results in a “white-privilege” cultural “appropriation,” when a talented white girl is cast instead of a Black girl. The offensive affront to minorities becomes a cause-celebrity and the school is cowed into concessions to atone for its racism.
It seems odd that French gypsies of Romanian origin have somehow been overlooked for all these years during Black-History Month.
Hugo’s admitted intent for writing the play was to draw attention to gothic architecture and its preservation. As an interesting side note, Hugo was instrumental in an 1836 adaption of the novel into an opera; premiering at Paris’ Théâtre de l’Académie Royale de Musique, with Cornélie Falcon in the title role. Ms. Falcon was neither a person of color nor Black. I guess the author is also guilty of “white privilege” for his abysmal failure to appropriately cast the opera adaption (from which the PLAY was subsequently adapted) within the appropriate context of the medieval French gypsy’s Black culture & heritage.
Correction: “Romanian” was intended to be “Romani” (auto-correct strikes again). Romani racially are classified genetically as Caucasians from origins in northern India. Off course, my guess is that the French in 1830…were really pretty indifferent to the racial origins of their itinerant Romani population.
The last time I read it was when I was temporarily unemployed in the summer of ’87 and came into a box of books from my long departed grandfather which contained the works of Hugo, Dickens and Balzac. Possibly, the second or third time around, I wasn’t reading for comprehension, just being re-enthralled at the vivid and detailed descriptions very long before movies and TV did it for one, but I must have missed Esmeralda’s origins. Thank you for filling in the blanks.
So were does a bunch of no nothing snot nosed teenagers get off telling adults what to do. This girl needs a dose of reality and told to ****. She wasn’t the best for the part so she didn’t get it.
The school board either needs to grow a set or just cave all the way and formally pass the edict that NO WHITES, ASIANS, HISPANICS, INDIANS etc are allowed to be in any play sponsored by the school.
Or, return to the days of yesteryear and re-segregate the schools! All black and all everything else. No more concern for “equal opportunity,” or “diversity.” Perhaps, since that would not go over well, just run two plays, an all black cast one day, an all everything else play another?
Black Nazis = activists who foment racial exclusion and hatred under many different names and causes. We don’t tolerate white Nazis, so why black or brown?