FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday pushed back on social media threats made against him and other law enforcement officers, following his agency’s unprecedented search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.
On Monday, the FBI executed a “raid” on Trump’s Florida home and by that night, droves of social media posts criticized the incident and accused the bureau of being politicized in nature. Some messages also called for violence towards Wray, a massive uprising, and even a civil war.
“I’m always concerned about threats to law enforcement,” Wray said Wednesday, condemning the posts. “Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you’re upset with.”
— Read more at Fox News
As predicted the far left & their media mouthpieces are laying the groundwork to criminalize opposition by arguing that anyone outraged by the FBI raid is “dangerous” & “fomenting violence” https://t.co/tIDYpyiMrv
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 10, 2022
Hawley: Garland "Must Resign or Be Impeached' over FBI Mar-a-Lago Raid https://t.co/2aG83FXglv
— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 9, 2022
Attorney General Garland: preserve your documents and clear your calendar. pic.twitter.com/dStAjnwbAT
— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 9, 2022
.@GOPChairwoman in @foxnews: Everyone needs to pay attention to what’s happening: Democrats are drunk on the power of one-party rule and growing increasingly aggressive in their attempts to punish those who push back against the far-left. https://t.co/rDa1vPCYsQ
— GOP (@GOP) August 11, 2022
🤣🤣🤣
This is inspired. https://t.co/K90auh3FKl
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 10, 2022
“Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you’re upset with.”
This is true, But holding a corrupt democrat party’s political servants pretending to be law enforcement officers accountable for their illegal and unethical actions IS Always the answer.
These Keystone FBI cops who ordered this raid on President Trumps home should be held accountable!!!
Thing is, when there is no way TO HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE< what then? When is violence towards these ragtag thugs, going to be acceptable???
Just like the Nazi Gestapo, It may talk a war to defeat this treasonous, socialist Democrat Party rule. 🙁 🙁 🙁
If We the People don’t vote ALL of these treasonous, socialist Democrats OUT of office EVERTWHERE, from the president to the school board.
the democRAT party is a mob rules organization.
Violence certainly isn’t the answer against law enforcement but when law enforcement acts in unprecidented ways and reasons are sealed from public scrutiny it does become suspicious, especially with high profiles figures who have been placed in the political bullseye by the party in control of all the government resources to enable the event! This is especially true when that organization has been implicated in previous falsifying requests for subpoenas and other actions.
What’s even more suspicious and disconcerting is the dismissal of those who question the action.
As i asked above though, at what point do we stop trying to ‘demand accountability’ ,when we ALL KNOW THE GOVT never seems to be held to account, AND DO DEMAND more?
Hope he gets what’s coming to him ten times over.
Is Crissy Wray related to Heinrich Himmler? Maybe he just read Himmler’s book on political law enforcement.