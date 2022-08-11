FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday pushed back on social media threats made against him and other law enforcement officers, following his agency’s unprecedented search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

On Monday, the FBI executed a “raid” on Trump’s Florida home and by that night, droves of social media posts criticized the incident and accused the bureau of being politicized in nature. Some messages also called for violence towards Wray, a massive uprising, and even a civil war.

“I’m always concerned about threats to law enforcement,” Wray said Wednesday, condemning the posts. “Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you’re upset with.”

As predicted the far left & their media mouthpieces are laying the groundwork to criminalize opposition by arguing that anyone outraged by the FBI raid is “dangerous” & “fomenting violence” https://t.co/tIDYpyiMrv — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 10, 2022

Hawley: Garland "Must Resign or Be Impeached' over FBI Mar-a-Lago Raid https://t.co/2aG83FXglv — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 9, 2022

Attorney General Garland: preserve your documents and clear your calendar. pic.twitter.com/dStAjnwbAT — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 9, 2022

.@GOPChairwoman in @foxnews: Everyone needs to pay attention to what’s happening: Democrats are drunk on the power of one-party rule and growing increasingly aggressive in their attempts to punish those who push back against the far-left. https://t.co/rDa1vPCYsQ — GOP (@GOP) August 11, 2022

