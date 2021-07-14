As crime escalates in some of America’s largest Democrat-run cities, politicians in the same party continue to press for defunding of law enforcement across the country. But according to recent nationwide poll, three-fourths of Americans would like to see additional police officers on the streets.

The latest USA Today/Ipsos poll revealed that President Joe Biden and Democrats are not pushing popular policy when it comes to Americans’ safety and well-being.

“In the survey, 7 in 10 supported increasing police department budgets; 77% said they would like additional police officers deployed on street patrols,” the USA Today/Ipsos poll disclosed. “And 62% also said some of the police budgets should be used to fund community policing.”

Dems’ push for unsafe streets

Statistics prove that fewer police on the streets equals more crime – but Democrats across the nation appear to be ignoring that reality. Many of them have attempted to portray police officers – not criminals – as the problem on Americas’ streets. And White House press secretary Jen Psaki recently claimed that it is Republicans – not Democrats – who have pushed to defund the police.

However, Breitbart News put together a list of eight major cities in the U.S. where Democrats have defunded the police – despite Americans’ demand for an increase of police officers and police budgets. The defunded cities include New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland (Oregon), and Washington, DC.

According to statistics provided by Breitbart News, defunding of law enforcement hurts the very people Democrats claim to be protecting – with all the cities listed being Democrat-run:

Atlanta – 58% increase in homicides

Portland – 533% rise in homicides

Philadelphia – 37% jump in homicides

New York City – shootings up 54%

Los Angeles – 51% climb in shootings

Chicago – 18% uptick in shootings

Dems reconsidering defunding the police?

As crime continues to surge nationwide, Democrats in America’s largest cities are now concerned that they are losing voters’ support as a result of their anti-police policies. Their anxiety is particularly evident with recent polling indicating that Americans want more law enforcement – not less.

Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), for example, recently conceded that his party’s movement to remove law enforcement from the streets is backfiring. “[Democrats’ initiatives to defund police in major cities are] cutting the throats of the [Democratic] Party,” Clyburn recently admitted, according to Breitbart News.

Flipping the blame game

In addition to Psaki’s comments about Republicans, White House spokesman Andrew Bates spread “disinformation,” according to Breitbart, by also alleging that Republicans were in support of defunding the police.

“The president, with the backing of leading law enforcement groups, secured the money that his predecessor opposed – to keep cops on the beat – and every single Republican member of Congress voted against it,” Bates told NBC News Thursday. “The GOP continues to oppose the American Rescue Plan – even as it delivers the rehiring of police in their districts.”

But even the liberal Washington Post dispelled that claim as inaccurate. “Although Republicans all opposed Biden’s coronavirus relief package, no one voted to cut – or defund – anything,” The Post reported.

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.