Omar, Tlaib, AOC launch new attack on Trump; College freshmen targeted by leftwing group

President Trump has postponed plans for deportation raids, but was it due to politics or internal sabotage? Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib joined other leftwing Democrat freshman in denouncing the raids and called ICE a “criminal” organization. Plus, students at one major college campus are being threatened if they join any conservative group.

President Trump said this past weekend that he would delay the mass deportations to give Democrats a chance to work with Republicans to fix the asylum process. However, the Washington Examiner reports that the raids may have been doomed before they even began due to operational leaks coming from the Department of Homeland Security.

Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez issued a joint statement which denounced the planned raids and called for funding to be cut for ICE and Customs and Border Patrol. Check out today’s show for all the details.

