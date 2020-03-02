Joe Biden scores a primary election victory for the first time in over 30 years, which sends Tom Steyer and Mayor Pete packing. Biden then talked with Fox News about gaffes and memory lapses, and ends the interview by forgetting the host Chris Wallace’s name, and can anyone stop Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday? All that and more on today’s show!

For the first time in over a decade, Joe Biden made an appearance on Fox News. It may be another decade before he comes back again. When asked about campaign gaffes and memory lapses, Biden ended the segment by forgetting host Chris Wallace’s name. Oops.

Biden did win big in South Carolina, which is exactly what his campaign needed. Is it enough to stop Bernie Sanders?

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 9.4/10 (5 votes cast)