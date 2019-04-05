College to study ‘angry white males’?; Democrat to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Bring it on!

Are you an angry white male? If so, the University of Kansas has a new course centered all around you and the problems you cause to society. It’s not math, not science, not history… nope. Your money will go to an official class focused on angry white males. Also, another state has joined the coalition to get rid of the electoral college, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her fellow radicals are being told to fall in line by the Democrat leadership. All that, plus your comments.

The University of Kansas has created an actual class focused on “angry white males” and all the damage they are doing to “women, people of color, homosexuals and trans individuals.” It’s a real class that goes toward real college credit.

So, how is a person who studies all this stuff supposed to contribute to society? Maybe as a professional protestor?

Also, New Mexico has joined the National Popular Vote Instate Compact (NPVIC). The state now says that if the compact ever goes into effect, the state’s electoral votes will go to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote. Plus, a Check out today’s show for all the details.

