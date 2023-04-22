Chris Christie boasts that he’s the only Republican who can take down former President Donald Trump but insists he’s not interested in being just a political “paid assassin.”
As the former New Jersey governor considers a 2024 White House run, Christie claimed in a new interview that a fellow onetime GOP presidential candidate encouraged him to take on Trump head on.
“No one else has the balls to do it,” Christie told Politico, quoting the unnamed ex-candidate with approval.
Christie believes he has the brains, wit and gravitas to go toe-to-toe with Trump.
And unlike other 2024 contenders, he has no qualms about directly attacking the man who remains the most powerful and popular leader of the GOP.
But Christie insists he will only jump in the race if he has a realistic chance of winning the Republican nomination.
“I’m not a paid assassin,” Christie said. “If you don’t think you can win, it’s hard.”
Christie is scoring in the low single digits, if at all, in polls of Republican primary voters, trailing not only Trump but potential contender Ron DeSantis by a yawning margin.
But some analysts see an opening for his bare-knuckled political brand.
Unlike DeSantis and fellow so-far also-ran contenders Mike Pence and Nikki Haley, Christie has the confidence to take on Trump without fear of the ex-president’s potent counterpunch.
“[Trump] needs to be called out and it needs to be called out by somebody who knows him,” Christie said. “Nobody knows Donald Trump better than I do.”
Christie has won the grudging admiration of politicos across the ideological spectrum for his formidable campaigning and especially debate skills.
He is credited with singlehandedly taking out Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) in a debate before the 2016 New Hampshire primary. That takedown ironically catapulted Trump to the top of the GOP field, and Christie’s own candidacy never really got going.
The 2024 race is different because Christie’s first mission would be to take down Trump, who commands a loyal army of supporters.
But Christie already appears to be looking beyond that goal to dinging DeSantis as well. He called out the Florida governor for betraying conservative pro-business principles in his squabble with Disney.
““[Trump] needs to be called out and it needs to be called out by somebody who knows him,” Christie said”. Hey Chris, you need to be called out, as you are nothing but a RINO / Democrat communist! How is that for “calling you out” Christina?
“Christie Chief of Staff Bridget Ann Kelly emails David Wildstein, a Christie appointee to the Port Authority and tells him, “Time for some traffic problems in Fort Lee.”
Same thing Christie again tries to do, by shutting off Trump voter traffic to the 2024 election, which will win Christie about the same acclaim that cost him his job as Governor of New Jersey. He and no neck Jerry Nadler are obviously cut from the same cloth,,,,which eventually always ends up tattered and torn.
Chris Christie is just another self-righteous, self-serving useless RINO politician.
(The picture above shows this)
If Chris Christie is so good, that why is he not still the governor of New Jersey?
The only way this corpulent Conservative could ever take down Trump is if he tripped and fell on top of him. This from the guy who has refused to wash the hand that held Obama’s on the cuddly beach walk after the Hurricane Sandy hit New Jersey, and left tons of sand in his political Vaseline ever since. He is indeed a paid assassin, and his own physical and political health is what he is killing each time he shows up in the Conservative tent to crowd out the real conservatives, like the proverbial camel who once he gets his toe in the tent, then tries to push everyone else out. If and when he jumps into the race the very ground will shake, not because of his gravitas, but from the weight of his Democrat enhancing defections.
So—when does your new comedy show debut, Chris?
Ex Governor Krispy Kreme couldn’t take down anything except another donut. He is a national joke.
Fat chance. Literally and figuratively.
He will forever be remembered holding hands with and smooching Odumbo as they walked along the beach together during the hurricane. Neither a pleasant memory, nor a politically astute one.
Christie is just a “legend in his own MIND”. He wouldn’t even be my choice for latrine inspector.
A legend in his own mind.
The only way he can take down Trump is to sit on him
Christie said he will only jump in the race if he has a realistic chance of winning the Republican nomination. Then that’s all that needs to be said. He has “0” chance of winning the nomination. This is a complete non-starter.