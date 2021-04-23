I’m wholeheartedly, enthusiastically, 1,000% in support of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan to impose radical changes to make police foot chases as safe as can be.
She’s considering a new rule requiring that cops receive permission of a supervisor in order to chase a criminal suspect on foot. They already must get permission for a car chase. So why not be consistent?
“No one should die as a result of a foot chase,” the mayor said the other day.
Who would disagree? The sad, tragic thing, as Chicago knows, is that sometimes suspects put themselves in danger if they run, and especially during chaotic moments when police have to make split-second decisions.
But, really, what do cops know about policing? Let’s leave it up to the politicians.
The theory is that cutting back on police foot chases and car chases would cut back on police and criminals shooting at each other. The protesters would love it. Many would applaud such a compassionate policy. And politicians don’t want the aggravation.
Yes, the suspects will get away and victims just might feel ignored. But don’t they already feel ignored?
It “raises obvious problems,” Ald. Brian Hopkins told “Fox News Chicago.“ “In the time it would take to do that (contacting a supervisor), the person you’re supposed to be chasing is actually long gone. The point would be moot then.”
Moot. Ah. Moot.
Moot is the perfect word for what Chicago’s political class wants now. Moot is a lawyer’s word, and many politicians are lawyers. It means “to be deprived of practical significance; made abstract or purely academic.”
It’s so much easier on political leaders if confrontations between police and criminals become merely abstract or purely academic. Because then there won’t be any protests.
Naturally, moot law enforcement might become harder on victims. But victims must realize that in most Democratic-run cities, they really have little, if any, political utility.
Chicago Democrats didn’t reelect Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx because she was about getting tough on crime. She’s the opposite, one of those new social justice warrior prosecutors cropping up in major cities. Lightfoot endorsed Foxx, as did many other Democrats.
And Cook County judges allow violent offenders awaiting trial out on electronic home monitoring, with some shooting or killing others even as they await their court dates.
Illinois also has recently put into law a measure to phase out cash bail altogether. Won’t that be fun?
Lightfoot’s plan on foot chases is a good start, but it doesn’t go nearly far enough if the goal is to eliminate troublesome conflict between criminals and police. That’s where my plan comes in.
If police with guns are a problem, let’s be logical and disarm the police. Just take their guns away and give them whistles they can blow, like the London bobbies of Victorian England who weren’t armed (except with clubs).
They’d blow their whistles at criminals and wait for Sherlock Holmes to arrive. We can call them Chicago Bobbies or Lori’s Lightfeet, just as long as it doesn’t sound threatening.
“They could run around with their big nice bobbie hats and whistles and nightsticks,” said a guy who lives in Lincoln Park.
Stop. No! No nightsticks. No way.
You never know what could happen with a nightstick. Someone could get hurt. Naturally, it would go viral on video. The angry defund the police protests would follow.
Wouldn’t it be much simpler for the civilian authority (politicians) to have police who don’t make arrests and prosecutors who don’t prosecute and judges who let violent criminals just hang out at home with an ankle bracelet? This is compassion.
The victims might not like it, but get real, do victims count anymore?
A friend of mine just sent me an email on how he imagines the new limited foot chase policy might work out, what it would be like when a cop confronted a robber.
“Say, Mr. Robber, before you descend the stairs from this CTA platform, could you please stop right here and chill? I have to ask permission to chase you. Yes, for now you can keep the two purses …
“I know, I know, this is taking a while. Yes, I did call the watch commander to ask if I can chase you. But she’s busy deciding whether it’s OK for my colleagues to pursue three carjackers on Wabash. Then she has to consult the use-of-force protocols to see if two beat cops on Halsted should tackle an armed mugger who beat an old lady, or just wave their white flag of surrender ….
“Sure, have a seat. This will take a while. … Why yes, I do remember you heaving that water bottle at my skull when we faced off at the Columbus statue. Wonder where the mayor buried it. Do you mind if I check my email while we wait?
“No, I didn’t bring snacks for you.
“Whoa, the shift commander wants to know if you fired any shots. I’m telling her you waved what appeared to be a bowie knife at those high school girls, but maybe it was a flute or a chromed buggy whip. I don’t want to jump to any conclusions about your intentions.
“This might go faster if you could fire a shot or two. Here. Take my Glock.”
– John Kass
“But, really, what do cops know about policing? Let’s leave it up to the politicians.”
Yea, Right, let AOC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez the bimbo bartender make police department decisions.
But, really, what do cops know about policing or stopping crime?
Lying, self-serving, corrupt politicians know more than anyone.
Chicago has the most and strictest gun control laws in the U.S..
If the Democrat Party ruled Chicago gun laws worked,
then Chicago would be the safest place in the U.S. to live…………. NOT!!
According to the Chicago, Cook County Medical Examiner’s office, 875 people died from gun violence in 2020.
How’s about we WALL THE ENTIRE city off. Remove all cops, firemen and EMT, and just LET THEM HAVE AT IT… SEe how long it is, before they are BEGGING emergency services to come back in.
an excellant idea!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! DAMN FOOLS THAT PEOPLE HAVE ELECTED ARE RUINING THIS US OF A.
All police should do a 2 week sick time. Let the politicians do the police work since they are so good at it. Let them try out their fine new programs. Good luck.
So in essence, these politicians like Lightfoot, have “defunded” the police, because the police are not allowed to do their jobs. Crime goes up, but it looks crime has gone down, because of a lack of policing and who pays the price, the innocent citizen who is a victim of crime. But the inner cities are one party Democrat communist states and the sheep voted for the one party. Why not tell your citizens in the inner cities, that they must jump into a vat of toxic waste, because the politicians, with their armed security, have no use for an innocent citizen. The politicians are pro criminal.
Which is why , for the life of me, i can’t understand why SO MANY COPS seem to vote democrat!
backpacker on 12:44 pm April 23, 2021 at 12:44 pm
So in essence, these politicians like Lightfoot, have “defunded” the police, because the police are not allowed to do their jobs.
Mayor Lightfoot has a rejection of reality in that she’s not even sure which sex she is and what role nature has assigned for her in life, it then isn’t surprising that she also is more than a little confused about the duty and role that police are supposed to play in a society that has replaced logic with such imagination in life, what if’s…..
Pretty soon police jobs will be in very high demand. What other occupation pays you but doesn’t allow you to do anything?
let them suffer in the crime there elected officials have brought to them.
AND all those cops serving as her protection detail, should QUIT! OR go on strike.
Given that they are speaking of Democrapic Politicians NO they should not let politicians guide anything. The Democraps are the most WILLFULLY IGNORANT people there are and could not lead their way out of a flat open field.
THEY ARE not ignorant. THEY FULLY KNOW what they are doing, cause they are ruled by Satan!
Maybe I’m a little dense….but how is it the citizens of Chicago and the other crime plagued Democrat run cities don’t get the message? Is there that much apathy to ignore your city is dying daily.
Why aren’t people DEMANDING that organizations as BLM step in and help?
Again this may all be “above my pay grade” but it seems to me the root cause is within the family or lack family structure. This doesn’t mean that a single parent family is the problem or that a two parent family is the solution. My theory is centered on the family unit and being involved with the children and their education and teaching responsibilities.
Unfortunately those reading this are probably not the ones that it is directed to.
It seems to me that BLM is helping, but only in a destructive negative way. By teaming up with Lightloafer, the problem(s) only get worse.
This is even more insane than most other left-wing ideas. Getting “permission” to do your simple basic job would greatly handicap any organization but putting this burden on a first responder is totally unforgivable.
What the clueless politicians want is “proof” that the police are failing to do their job (because of the roadblocks erected then use this “fact” to justify the defending / abolishing the entire police department; letting the criminals totally rule the city.
How’s about doctors ASK BLM “Can we save this person”?? How’s about power grid workers ask “Can we send power to this building”? WHAT THE HELL is next?!
The Dumbocrat Party has to be reined in by any means necessary before they completely “deconstruct” America.
ITS NOT just the party. ITS ALL the so-called EDUCATORS, the indoctrinators, the facilitators and the FUNDERS, that also need to be eliminated…
Lightfoot and her ilk are the silliest people I’ve heard in decades. I really didn’t think people actually are as stupid as they and Joy Behr seem to be. Warning shots and shoot to wound, only the totally stupid think that way. Bring back the nightstick. It could handle many knife situations or fist assaults on officers. Of course, it was the liberals who demanded that the sticks go. Better to get thumped than SHOT!
Perfect reparations. They can all move to Chicago, will give them a home, and call it a state
And isn’t Chicago the model all-American city even when the police were not under fire from inept Liberal politicians? It’s one thing to think you are an enlightened law enforcement analyst—shielded from the heat of the moment and the dangers that your police officers face every single day they are on the job. Maybe you should ride along with some of your officers from time to time and actually witness what they are up against. You cannot make sound evaluations based solely upon a bystander’s video footage, second-hand information, and the whinings from Antifa and BLM.