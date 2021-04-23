I’m wholeheartedly, enthusiastically, 1,000% in support of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan to impose radical changes to make police foot chases as safe as can be.

She’s considering a new rule requiring that cops receive permission of a supervisor in order to chase a criminal suspect on foot. They already must get permission for a car chase. So why not be consistent?

“No one should die as a result of a foot chase,” the mayor said the other day.

Who would disagree? The sad, tragic thing, as Chicago knows, is that sometimes suspects put themselves in danger if they run, and especially during chaotic moments when police have to make split-second decisions.

But, really, what do cops know about policing? Let’s leave it up to the politicians.

The theory is that cutting back on police foot chases and car chases would cut back on police and criminals shooting at each other. The protesters would love it. Many would applaud such a compassionate policy. And politicians don’t want the aggravation.

Yes, the suspects will get away and victims just might feel ignored. But don’t they already feel ignored?

It “raises obvious problems,” Ald. Brian Hopkins told “Fox News Chicago.“ “In the time it would take to do that (contacting a supervisor), the person you’re supposed to be chasing is actually long gone. The point would be moot then.”

Moot. Ah. Moot.

Moot is the perfect word for what Chicago’s political class wants now. Moot is a lawyer’s word, and many politicians are lawyers. It means “to be deprived of practical significance; made abstract or purely academic.”

It’s so much easier on political leaders if confrontations between police and criminals become merely abstract or purely academic. Because then there won’t be any protests.

Naturally, moot law enforcement might become harder on victims. But victims must realize that in most Democratic-run cities, they really have little, if any, political utility.

Chicago Democrats didn’t reelect Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx because she was about getting tough on crime. She’s the opposite, one of those new social justice warrior prosecutors cropping up in major cities. Lightfoot endorsed Foxx, as did many other Democrats.

And Cook County judges allow violent offenders awaiting trial out on electronic home monitoring, with some shooting or killing others even as they await their court dates.

Illinois also has recently put into law a measure to phase out cash bail altogether. Won’t that be fun?

Lightfoot’s plan on foot chases is a good start, but it doesn’t go nearly far enough if the goal is to eliminate troublesome conflict between criminals and police. That’s where my plan comes in.

If police with guns are a problem, let’s be logical and disarm the police. Just take their guns away and give them whistles they can blow, like the London bobbies of Victorian England who weren’t armed (except with clubs).

They’d blow their whistles at criminals and wait for Sherlock Holmes to arrive. We can call them Chicago Bobbies or Lori’s Lightfeet, just as long as it doesn’t sound threatening.

“They could run around with their big nice bobbie hats and whistles and nightsticks,” said a guy who lives in Lincoln Park.

Stop. No! No nightsticks. No way.

You never know what could happen with a nightstick. Someone could get hurt. Naturally, it would go viral on video. The angry defund the police protests would follow.

Wouldn’t it be much simpler for the civilian authority (politicians) to have police who don’t make arrests and prosecutors who don’t prosecute and judges who let violent criminals just hang out at home with an ankle bracelet? This is compassion.

The victims might not like it, but get real, do victims count anymore?

A friend of mine just sent me an email on how he imagines the new limited foot chase policy might work out, what it would be like when a cop confronted a robber.

“Say, Mr. Robber, before you descend the stairs from this CTA platform, could you please stop right here and chill? I have to ask permission to chase you. Yes, for now you can keep the two purses …

“I know, I know, this is taking a while. Yes, I did call the watch commander to ask if I can chase you. But she’s busy deciding whether it’s OK for my colleagues to pursue three carjackers on Wabash. Then she has to consult the use-of-force protocols to see if two beat cops on Halsted should tackle an armed mugger who beat an old lady, or just wave their white flag of surrender ….

“Sure, have a seat. This will take a while. … Why yes, I do remember you heaving that water bottle at my skull when we faced off at the Columbus statue. Wonder where the mayor buried it. Do you mind if I check my email while we wait?

“No, I didn’t bring snacks for you.

“Whoa, the shift commander wants to know if you fired any shots. I’m telling her you waved what appeared to be a bowie knife at those high school girls, but maybe it was a flute or a chromed buggy whip. I don’t want to jump to any conclusions about your intentions.

“This might go faster if you could fire a shot or two. Here. Take my Glock.”

– John Kass

©2021 Chicago Tribune. Visit chicagotribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

