Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee and admitted it was wrong for Twitter to censor the NY Post story which uncovered corruption pertaining to both Hunter Biden and Joe Biden. However, the censorship damage was done. With more than one-third of Joe Biden supporters not knowing anything about the scandal, Twitter effectively interfered with the 2020 Election. Now, after the election, Jack Dorsey says “my bad,” but is that too little, too late?

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg also testified and revealed that Facebook can track users even when they are not on the platform. Sen. Ted Cruz laid into the social media companies, but he left his best criticisms for Twitter.

Joe Biden’s coronavirus advisor wants another lockdown. Plus, Michigan’s largest county fails to certify its election results… and then does.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel