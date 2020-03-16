Americans are going crazy for toilet paper as the fear of the coronavirus spreads across the country. Leftwing “Squad” members use this climate of fear to propose a host of wild ideas, and Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders debate on CNN. All that and more on today’s show!

With the American people stirred up into a frenzy by the media, certain household items have been in short supply. Bottled water is going fast, and toilet paper is disappearing off the shelves. Is hoarding and completely shutting down the U.S. economy the best way to fight a virus?

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden debated in front of an empty room and gave the American people a hefty dose of big government ideas. Squad members like AOC and Ilhan Omar made their push for socialist programs this weekend as well.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

