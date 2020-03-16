Americans are going crazy for toilet paper as the fear of the coronavirus spreads across the country. Leftwing “Squad” members use this climate of fear to propose a host of wild ideas, and Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders debate on CNN. All that and more on today’s show!
With the American people stirred up into a frenzy by the media, certain household items have been in short supply. Bottled water is going fast, and toilet paper is disappearing off the shelves. Is hoarding and completely shutting down the U.S. economy the best way to fight a virus?
Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden debated in front of an empty room and gave the American people a hefty dose of big government ideas. Squad members like AOC and Ilhan Omar made their push for socialist programs this weekend as well.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
Absolutely embarrassing to see people fighting over toilet paper. Looks like the Black Friday fights all over again. And sometimes I wonder if they were brought up with more manners than what is being seen.
These are the people who make fun of preppers and rural folks, right up until they are personally impacted by a disaster, then they run around feeling like they should do something, but don’t know what. They see other people buying toilet paper and think, “they must know something I don’t.” They’re just a bunch of lemmings.
What a joke the sheep are. If the politicians and the Pravda News Media told these sheep to jump off of a cliff, the sheep would go into a frenzy and fight each other to be the first to jump.
I think I figured this out. People aren’t panic buying because of covid-19, they somehow think that Bernie Sanders will win the presidency and he and his minions (AOC and the squad) will plunge us into a Socialist morass like Argentina. Where, as you know, everyday items like toilet paper and food are virtually non existent. Better to eat from your stocked up pantry than the back of a garbage truck!! MAGA/KAG