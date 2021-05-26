CNN’s Jim Acosta, who repeatedly fought with the White House during the Trump presidency, continued his battle with the former president in calling him the “Mussolini of Mar-a-Lago.”

He made those comments in criticism of the Republicans who voted against creating a commission to study the events surrounding the storming of the Capitol on January 6.

“Hopes for a bipartisan commission to investigate what happened on January 6th are fading fast,” Acosta said on CNN Newsroom Saturday.

“Almost as fast as some Republican leaders are sprinting from a key question, whether GOP lawmakers were in communication with the insurrectionists. See how they run.”

Acosta: You remember the Mussolini of Mar-a-Lago writing in his blog… pic.twitter.com/2b5lXYpHZv — Acyn (@Acyn) May 22, 2021

Acosta noted that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell “initially sounded open to a commission” but quickly reversed course and “showed off his cat-like reflexes, side-stepping the idea,” calling the Democrats idea a “slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study the events of January 6.”

“You didn’t know he could move so fast, did you? Like a ninja,” Acosta said, comparing it to McConnell’s original comments on a second Trump impeachment where he appeared open to the idea before voting to acquit the president.

McConnell had his differences with Trump but was supportive of the president when it came to actual votes, which irked Acosta, describing his decision to acquit Trump as “not exactly a profile in courage, more like cowardice and calculation.”

“That’s because Republican leaders have made the decision to put next year’s mid-term election ahead of the good of the country and that Trump is the key to winning back control of Congress,” Acosta added.

“You remember the Mussolini of Mar-a-Lago writing in his blog, which has become his online diary, you could say. Trump demanded that Republican leaders shut down this commission like he pressed his button for another Diet Coke,” claimed Acosta.

Since Trump was banned from Twitter, he has started a blog on his website called, “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” which he used to urge Republicans to vote against the commission. “Hopefully, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are listening!” Trump wrote.

Trump’s influence was felt in the House, which voted to create what the Democrats said would be a bipartisan commission even though 35 Republicans who Acosta said were “brave enough to stand up to Trump and his lies,” voted with the Democrats to create the commission. It now moves on to the Senate, where 60 votes will be required to create the commission.

