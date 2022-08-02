Legislation labeled the “Respect for Marriage Act” (H.R.8404) would put same-sex marriage into federal law, codifying what the Supreme Court did in the Obergefell decision in 2015. On July 19, the bill passed the House (267-157) with the support of 47 Republicans. To pass in the Senate, it only needs ten GOP votes to link up with the 50 Democrats.
Dr. Robert Jeffress of First Baptist-Dallas says the measure may well get the Republican votes needed to send it to President Joe Biden’s desk. “There are many Republican leaders who vote for conservative principles, not out of conviction, but out of convenience,” says the Southern Baptist pastor in reference to GOP support for the bill.
For example, when asked if he would support the measure, Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) replied: “I see no reason to oppose it.” Other GOP senators who have said they will vote for the legislation include Rob Portman of Ohio, Susan Collins of Maine, and Thom Tillis of North Carolina; and Senator Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) has also supported same-sex marriage in the past.
Then there’s North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer, who, as an evangelical Christian, believes marriage is between a man and a woman – but, as he has stated: “It’s not like I feel super strongly about it, either.” Several other Republicans have said they are undecided, including Utah’s Mitt Romney, Missouri’s Roy Blunt, Iowa’s Joni Ernst, and Indiana’s Mike Braun.
That would make ten Republican “ayes” if all those identified as either supporting or undecided vote in favor.
GOP Senators Marco Rubio (Florida) and Ted Cruz (Texas) have both stated their clear opposition to H.R.8404.
Pastor Jeffress tells AFN: “I think politically, the issue is lost. But spiritually, we as the Church have the responsibility to continue to proclaim God’s truth.”
What if DOMA goes down?
But the bill does much more than just write same-sex marriage into law. It repeals the Defense of Marriage Act which has safeguarded the ability of churches and Christian businesses to live out their sincere and biblically responsible religious belief. Jeffress says it would be a catastrophic loss if DOMA is axed.
“What you will see happen at some point is, the federal government will deny tax-exempt status to those organizations that sanction what they believe is hate speech, which includes believing that marriage should be between a man and a woman,” he shares.
He also predicts churches could be forced to hire homosexual pastors – and the rights of Christian bakers, photographers, and the like would be erased.
“An argument is going to be the federal government should not support any religious college or church that espouses what they deemed to be hate speech,” Jeffress concludes. “The handwriting is clearly on the wall right now.”
The Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) was introduced in May 1996, passed both houses of Congress by large, veto-proof majorities, and was signed into law by President Bill Clinton, a Democrat. It allowed states to refuse to recognize same-sex unions and instead required states to recognize all marriages that were legal where they were performed.
The Mississippi-based American Family Association has encouraged its supporters to call their senators, requesting they take a strong stand against the Respect for Marriage Act. AFA argues it threatens several constitutional rights as well as the tax status of Christian schools, universities, and nonprofits.
Family Research Council in Washington, DC, also opposes the measure, calling it a “disaster for religious liberty.”
It shouldn’t be too hard to find 10 traitors in the GOP ranks. We have more than enough RINOs to go around.
Ain’t that the unfortunate truth!!
A look at that photo should be enough to generate enough “NO” votes to kill the bill.
If two dudes want to spend their lives together, who cares! BUT, don’t hijack marriage. I get it, it’s just a word, however, it is sacred and holy in the eyes of the Lord. It’s really very simple. Just look at the animal kingdom. You never see two male animals getting it on. Even THEY know it’s not acceptable, never mind, nasty!
And if their church DOES recognize it, ITS NOT A PROPER church imo.
There’s No Pride in being QUEER. If want to be butt hugers GO to a Country that excepts this kind of thing.
This is what worries me most. At the moment we have a Supreme Court that would likely stop these efforts to get rid of the Christian church AND Christians but the Democrats will simply take executive action, break laws and go right ahead to persecute Christians. It takes years for these cases to wind their ways through the courts to the Supreme Court and by then we may have a packed court with 12 Democrats and 5 Republicans.
They cannot stamp out Christianity or the Bible but they may well outlaw them if this passes. Think I’m over reacting? Do nothing and you will see.
IMO they already HAVE BEEN persecuting christians and catholics… HAVE BEEN so for 10++ years.
Note that everything that God has said through the Holy Bible is a sin or an abomination.
The treasonous, destructive, immoral, demonic Democrat Party Cult and its supporting disciples encourage, approve of, support and protect.
Romans 1:32 Although they know God’s righteous decree that those who do such things deserve death, they not only continue to do these very things but also approve of those who practice them.
This is another thing that the U.S. Constitution does not give to the federal government.
It is left up to the States and their citizens!
Tenth Amendment
The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States,
are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.
If a vote is taken on this disgusting bill, we will have a new list of RINOs, none of which can ever be trusted as conservatives, or even reasonable persons, again. All RINOs must be removed by conservative voters.
IF i had my way, i’d do a lot WORSE, than just permanently BOOT THEM out of office..
This is a whole new world from my youth. Why can these people stop with the shoving of their sexual practices in our faces then getting the government to say it is OK. Only to be come nazi’s and shove it in our faces more in the courts.
This stuff has to stop.
BECAUSE IT has not, and never was, about ‘tolerance acceptance or equality. BUT SUPERIORITY!
It is no wonder that the Biden administration is in the totally confused state that it is. As long as they continue to kowtow to those who are themselves confused as to what they are, it will remain so. It is as tho’ the Bible has become a reader only and has no bearing on how we should conduct out lives.
I have no problem with any one who wants to live their life with the person they truly love, provided you don’t infringe on or trivialize what I and many others believe.
Please, live your chosen life.
We are constantly bombarded by the left and woke wonks that a girl who is not Japanese can’t wear a kimono to a prom, it’s not cool to wear a sombrero if your not Mexican, or wear or do anything that so-calls steals from another culture least you be condemned of “cultural appropriation”..?
Well, “marriage” by definition is a religious commitment, where a man and a woman come together, before God and witnesses to be as one, and through their unity, wish to be fruitful and multiply, with a long and plentiful history to show for it.
It means something specific.
If you want to live your life together, so be it. But it doesn’t effect me, and I don’t want you making me feel I have to celebrate you. I don’t care. I don’t even know you. Any more than I really care or celebrate millions of people out there I don’t know, or ever will.
You Libs are so clever with manipulating of Our language, so come up with another word for it. The tolerant Us has been saying this for years. And, yeah, We are the tolerant ones. But Our tolerance is running thinner every day.
“Marriage” has a specific and meaningful definition, and any other use of it, regardless of reason, is cultural and religious appropriation.
Period.
I will need the names of the “yes” Republicans so they can kiss their political and private business good bye.