A senior vice president of a Christian medical group is sounding the alarm over a pledge that incoming medical students at the University of Minnesota had to recite.
UM’s Medical School Class of 2026 held its “White Coat Ceremony” in August. The pledge recited by the students included references to anti-racism, climate advocacy, and collaboration with political and social systems:
“We commit to uprooting the legacy and perpetuation of structural violence deeply embedded within the healthcare system. We recognize inequities built by past and present traumas rooted in white supremacy, colonialism, the gender binary, ableism, and all forms of oppression.
“As we enter this profession with opportunity for growth, we commit to promoting a culture of anti-racism, listening, and amplifying voices for positive change. We pledge to honor all Indigenous ways of healing that have been historically marginalized by Western medicine.
“Knowing that health is intimately connected to our environment, we commit to healing our planet and communities.” (Excerpt from handout distributed at the ceremony)
That portion of the pledge was preceded by an acknowledgement that the University of Minnesota is located on the traditional, ancestral, and contemporary lands of Native Americans, including the Ojibwe, Dakota, and Northern Cheyenne. Regardless, Dr. Jeff Barrows, senior VP of bioethics and public policy for Christian Medical & Dental Associations, tells AFN he was alarmed that the students had to pledge to honor all Indigenous ways of healing.
“What does that mean?” he asks. “Does that mean that they’re going to take medicine back a thousand years here in the United States with these Indigenous groups and what they were doing?”
Barrows also warns that, more than likely, other medical schools will implement this oath or ones that are similar.
“I’m certain that the University of Minnesota will not be the only school to adopt this,” he laments. “I’m sure there’ll be others in certain progressive parts of the country that will adopt this. But I think that overall, there will be people who will see the danger of taking on this wokeism.”
Barrows’ allegation of “wokeism” is well-founded. According to the UM Medical School’s Office of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion, its mission “will only be achieved through embracing and nurturing an environment of diversity, inclusiveness, equal opportunity, and respect for the similarities and differences in our community.”
UM isn’t the only medical school infected by progressivism. AFN reported in July that a sizable number of incoming medical students at the University of Michigan exited their white coat ceremony in protest over the featured speaker: a professor of medicine at the school who is “a committed Christian and avowedly pro-life” activist.
As of this moment we have seen the damage done to and by the medical profession when collaborating with political and social systems, it’s called the COVID PANDEMIC! Thousands needlessly died because the politics dictated what and how medical and non-medical services were allocated. Reputable scientists were sidelined by ‘misinformation’ which was know to be true, proven science if you will, all along. Does respect for indigenous ways include the teaching of rituals, spells and incantation performed by shamans and medicine men?
Medicine is SCIENCE and should be treated as such, it should not be subservient to outside forces such as changeable politics or social constructs; we had that once during the middle ages when the Catholic church dictatated what science was and classical knowledge on subjects like medicine were curtailed and twisted to conform to dogma. This is exactly what is happening here!
It appears that the medical profession is no longer honorable or have the oath of “First do no harm”.
“President Biden recently expressed support for “gender affirming” medical treatment for transgender minors, which pressures medical professionals to affirm and not question a child’s gender identity. But 18-year-old Chloe Cole, who was born female and transitioned to male as a young teen before “detransitioning,” thinks Biden’s stance could lead more young people down the road toward irreversible medical treatments.
“What Biden was saying is dangerous,” Cole warned. “He’s trying to advocate for further experimentation on children.”
The California teen, who began identifying as a boy at age 12, started puberty blockers and testosterone treatment at 13, and had an elective double mastectomy at 15 to masculinize her chest. By 16, she regretted the surgeries, which she says were spurred by insecurities about her appearance and the influence of social media rather than gender dysphoria.”
In effect this disgraceful, demonic Democrat Party and their corrupt, sock-puppet Joe Biden has destroyed this woman or what use to be a young woman. 🙁 🙁 🙁 The parents, the doctors and this government should be charged and convicted of child abuse, assault on a child and child endangerment.
Sounds a lot like the National Socialist teachers league in 1930s Germany, that the minute the NAZI Party won the stolen elections it became 97% populated with Nazi party members.
“We pledge to honor all Indigenous ways of healing that have been historically marginalized by Western medicine.” (Long Live the druids and human sacrifice,,,,Have you eaten an enemy’s heart lately?),,,,,,Quack, Quack, Quack, Quack, Quack,,,,medicine. The Woke people medical call of the wild. More regression promoted as Progression
“we commit to promoting a culture of anti-racism”…….”Now, only Blacks and Latinos need apply for admittance.”