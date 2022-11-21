President Joe Biden is celebrating his 80th birthday on Sunday, making him the first president to serve as the nation’s leader in his 80s.

The president is celebrating his milestone birthday in Washington, D.C., with family. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said First Lady Jill Biden planned a brunch in honor of the occasion.

The weekend started with the wedding of his eldest granddaughter Naomi and new husband Peter Neal. It was held on the south lawn of the White House.

Biden, the oldest president in U.S. history, is about six years older than his predecessor Donald Trump, who served until he was 74 years old. Ronald Regan was 77 years old when he left office in 1989.

Biden will be 82 years old when the next presidential election takes place in 2024. Whether he will be on the ballot is still unofficial, though he has stated his intention to run for re-election. Bloomberg reports an announcement could be made early in 2023. Trump announced his candidacy for 2024 on Tuesday.

Age has been a point of criticism for Biden’s political opponents, but he is not the oldest public servant in U.S. leadership. There are several members of Congress older than the president from both parties, including Sen. Dianne Feinstein (89), Sen. Chuck Grassley (89), Sen. Bernie Sanders (81) and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (82). The average age in the 117th Congress for House members was about 58 years old, and for Senators it was more than 64.

Biden was born on Nov. 20, 1942, in Scranton, Pa. His birthday caps off an eventful week in which he met with leaders in the Middle East to discuss efforts to combat climate change, had his student loan forgiveness plan challenged by a federal judge and watched as his party beat expectations in the midterm elections.

