Authorities in Colorado have filed charges Monday against the 22-year-old suspect alleged to have killed five people and wounded 25 others in a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs over the weekend.

Anderson Lee Aldrich is facing five counts of first-degree murder after deliberation and five counts of a bias-motivated crime that caused bodily injury following the mass shooting at Club Q, KDVR is reporting, citing the Colorado Springs Police Department. – Source Fox News

Original story appears below:

At least 5 people are dead and 25 wounded after a late-night shooting at Club Q, a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, police reported.

Callers reported a shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub, at 11:57 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, police told KMGH.

A man began firing a rifle as soon as he entered the club, Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said at a news briefing Sunday, Nov. 20. Two people in the club confronted him and subdued him.

“We owe them a great debt of thanks,” Vasquez said. A police officer arrived at the club within minutes and detained the suspected gunman, identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, he said.

Aldrich is being held at the hospital, Vasquez said. Police said they could not provide details on his injuries.

Two firearms were found inside the club, Vasquez said. Police are still investigating whether Aldrich had any accomplices.

“Every citizen has the right to feel safe and secure in our city,” Vasquez said. “I’m so terribly saddened and heartbroken.”

Firefighters responded with 11 ambulances, KKTV reported.

“This was a sad night and a terrible day,” Fire Chief Randy Royal said at the news briefing. He said quick work by police and bystanders allowed firefighters to immediately begin treating patients.

Hospital officials at the news briefing said at least two patients are in critical condition. Patients were taken to three Colorado Springs hospitals.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation, police said.

Vasquez said it’s too early in the investigation to determine whether the shooting is a hate crime.

A drag show was scheduled at the club Sunday morning to celebrate Transgender Day of Remembrance, according to the club’s Facebook page.

“Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community,” the club said on Facebook. “Our (prayers) and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

We must address the public health epidemic of gun violence in all forms. I signed the most significant gun safety law in nearly three decades, but we must do more. And we must drive out the inequities that contribute to violence against LGBTQI+ people. We cannot tolerate hate. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 20, 2022

Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado called the attack “horrific, sickening and devastating” in a Twitter post on Sunday, Nov. 20.

‘My heart breaks for the family and friends of those lost, injured and traumatized in this terrible shooting,” Polis wrote, noting that all state resources will be available for the investigation.

“An unspeakable act,” wrote Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., on Twitter. “We have to protect LGBTQ lives from this hate.”

In a statement on his website, Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., said “we must do more to protect the LGBTQ community and stand firm against discrimination and hate in every form.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., called the news “absolutely awful” on Twitter.

“This lawless violence needs to end and end quickly,” she wrote.

.@laurenboebert you have played a major role in elevating anti-LGBT+ hate rhetoric and anti-trans lies while spending your time in Congress blocking even the most common sense gun safety laws. You don’t get to “thoughts and prayers” your way out of this. Look inward and change. https://t.co/mxt6wFMVEv — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 20, 2022

I’m sick of this shit. How many people need to be murdered? How many lives torn apart? Until it actually stops? We don’t have to live like this. And we don’t have to die like this. https://t.co/9akd25yD6x — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) November 20, 2022

Aldrich was arrested in June 2021 in Colorado Springs after his mother told deputies he threatened he with a homemade bomb and firearms, the El Paso (Colo.) County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release at the time.

Deputies found Aldrich nearby but he initially refused to surrender, the release said. Negotiators convinced him to give up and he was arrested on charges including menacing and kidnapping. The release did not provide information on the disposition of the case.

Colorado Springs is a city of 478,000 about 70 miles south of Denver.

