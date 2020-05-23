During the White House press briefing Friday afternoon, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany ripped reporters for a lack of “journalistic curiosity” and failing to ask Obama administration officials about the unmasking of General Michael Flynn.
“Number one. Why did the Obama administration use opposition research funded by a political organization and filled with foreign dirt to surveil members of the Trump campaign? Number two, why was Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn unmasked by Obama’s Chief of Staff? By the former Vice President Joe Biden, by Susan Rice, by the Treasury Secretary? This is extraordinary.
Read more at Townhall.
Watch the video.
Watch White House @PressSec lay out a series of questions that "any good journalist" would ask about why Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn was unmasked. pic.twitter.com/tgjBi9Yx2N
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 22, 2020
Kayleigh, Great job giving it to the Fake News communist press. I saw the press conference Kayleigh and you were magnificent. Stuff that up your you know what, Fredo Cuomo on the Clinton News Network!
Great job!!
One possible response to the questions is they don’t need to ask because they know the answers because they have been part of set up from the very beginning as the public relations arm of the previous administration. Excellent briefing!