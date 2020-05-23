During the White House press briefing Friday afternoon, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany ripped reporters for a lack of “journalistic curiosity” and failing to ask Obama administration officials about the unmasking of General Michael Flynn.

“Number one. Why did the Obama administration use opposition research funded by a political organization and filled with foreign dirt to surveil members of the Trump campaign? Number two, why was Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn unmasked by Obama’s Chief of Staff? By the former Vice President Joe Biden, by Susan Rice, by the Treasury Secretary? This is extraordinary.

