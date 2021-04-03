Major League Baseball announced that it will move its 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta as a way to show their “woke” credentials in response to Georgia’s new voting law. The entire cancel culture is in an uproar over the Georgia voter ID law. It doesn’t seem to matter that voter ID is supported across party and racial lines. What will the woke mob cancel next?

Former President Trump blasted the move by MLB and called for a boycott of the sport. He also sent strong words to companies who are bowing down to the radical left.

